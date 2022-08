© Shutterstock



More Himars arrive in Ukraine

Britain is helping Ukraine hunt Russian spies targeting Western-supplied weapons, the acting deputy head of Kyiv's military intelligence has said.Finding and destroying military aid flowing into Ukraine from Western countries is "goal number one for Russian agents", according toLong-range artillery pieces, such as the US-supplied Himars system , have brought Moscow's advance almost to a halt and in recent days have rendered bridges in the Kherson region impassable to Russian vehicles, cutting off troops as Ukraine prepares a counter offensive Western officials believe Moscow has instructed intelligence agents, possibly including spies from the GRU's Unit 29155 - deemed responsible for the 2018 Salisbury nerve agent attack and other attempted assassinations - to find the weapons donated by Western partners.Speaking exclusively to The Telegraph from Kyiv's heavily fortified government security district, Gen Skibitsky said tracking down the Russian spies searching for the supply lines was "impossible" without help from Britain and other international partners."As far as military intelligence is concerned [Britain and the US have provided] almost everything from information to equipment." Gen Skibitsky gave no specific details of the support Britain is providing, but said the assistance was "minute-to-minute, real-time information [of] all kinds".Russian agents thought to be operating near the airfield are suspected of tracking military flights, passing information to colleagues in Ukraine. It is thought these operators then follow the weapon transfers to find the storage sites. These locations are then targeted for destruction by Russian long-range weapons such as Kalibr cruise missiles fired from submarines in the Black Sea.Some Russian spies have been found as far west as Chernivtsi, near the border with Romania.Four more Himars systems arrived in Ukraine on Monday, taking theGen Skibitsky said:In the weeks up to the February 24 invasion,Gen Skibitsky said. The first weeks of the war were "very difficult" as a result.Ukraine, a country as large as France with a 2,300km front-line, requires huge resources to find these spies passing into and across its territory. Enerhodar, location of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant - for local people to pass information on "collaborators and occupiers".Asked how the US-provided Himars multiple-launch rocket systems have so precisely targeted Russian fuel and ammunition depots, as well as battlefield headquarters in eastern Ukraine, Gen Skibitsky said "in this case in particular, we use real-time information".US officials are not providing direct targeting information, which would potentially undermine their case for not being direct participants in the war, Gen Skibitsky said. However, he suggestedUkraine's military intelligence department is known to work closely with colleagues in Britain's MoD.Gen Skibitsky said he was pleasedresponsible for military intelligence, special forces and space-based capabilities.for Gen Skibitsky's department since Russia's 2014 invasion.This network of informers told Kyiv the invasion was originally planned for February 15, Gen Skibitsky said. The order to postpone the assault to February 24 came from Vladimir Putin personally as he wanted the attack to match the date in 2014 when the war in Crimea started.Despite the poor performance of his army and strong resistance from Ukraine (a "huge underestimation from the Russian side"), these spies in Moscow are reporting no reduction in Putin's war aims, Gen Skibitsky said.Ukraine's spy network in Russia is "definitely in demand" from the US and Britain, Gen Skibitsky said.Ukraine's spies in the Kremlin have been able to comment on recent reports about Putin's health. Gen Skibitsky said: