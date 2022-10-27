Puppet Masters
MSM reports on looming UN investigation of US biolabs in Ukraine
Clandestine's Newsletter / Substack
Wed, 26 Oct 2022 22:01 UTC
Below you can see Left-wing outlet, The Hill, reporting via the Associated Press, that Russia are progressing towards Article VI of the BWC, which would be a UN Security Counsel investigation of the biolabs in Ukraine.1
But now, after Russia's 8 months of evidence, exposing US biological malfeasance, human experimentation, pathogen negligence, and weapon production; the UN Security Counsel have found themselves unable to ignore Russia's allegations, as well as the pressure from the rest of the non-NATO countries of the world.
The Western media don't report on it, but the rest of the world are completely sick of the Western world (Globalists) and their biological activity, which they allege led to the C19 outbreak.
What we are witnessing, is the global backlash for Covid. Someone released a bioweapon on the world, it turns out it was the people who benefited from it most, the US DNC and their Deep State partners. Who created and released the virus to justify mass mail-in voting, to use voter fraud to steal the election, abuse emergency powers to gain control, etc etc.
The ruling families of the DNC created and released a bioweapon, killing millions and ruining the world, in order to retain power. Simple as that.
In conclusion, the DNC are about to be under UN Security Council investigation for violating international law and violating the Biological Weapons Treaty of 1972. Those suspected of crimes against humanity, would be subject to international military tribunals, and the punishment is death. If the public were more aware of this, the DNC would face sure extinction in the 2022 midterms.
For those wondering how the military would come into play to hold the Deep State accountable, this is without a doubt the most direct and most plausible legal avenue. We wouldn't need the US Justice system at all. Speedy trail. Death penalty. Mass public awakening.
-Clandestine
Notes:
I think it should be disbanded ruthlessly.
This is how I expressed similar thought many moons ago (edited):
Note (my opinion): For harmful effects (both current and possible future) that impact the global commons, consideration should be given to establishing a completely transparent "one-time global entity" chartered for a defined time period to have unbiased influence in helping publish information and guide wise decisions for the sake of sustaining local communities. All ideas generated by virtue of this entity are to be publicized and distributed freely amongst local communities. (21620 - addition based on wisdom gained since 2007) If it turns out that this global entity tries to make a "power grab" then it should rapidly and ruthlessly be disbanded and this should be done with undeniable justice to punish those trying to hold onto old ideas that are evidently no longer working. This could actually be used as a "tool" during the time of transition and I put it out there only for consideration. (edit) I published this whole site and more originally in 2007. Lets get across the tables and lets talk. Lets make Peace happen. What matters is MERIT.