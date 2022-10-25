"The Congressional Progressive Caucus hereby withdraws its recent letter to the White House regarding Ukraine."What's more is that Jayapal's retraction - after giving the ole "blame the interns" excuse ("unfortunately was released by staff without vetting") - actually goes so far as to suggest diplomacy won't be possible until after Ukrainian victory. The retraction concludes:
"The letter was drafted several months ago, but unfortunately was released by staff without vetting. As Chair of the Caucus, I accept responsibility for this. Because of the timing, our message is being conflated by some as being equivalent to the recent statement by Republican Leader McCarthy threatening an end to aid to Ukraine if Republicans take over. The proximity of these statements created the unfortunate appearance that Democrats, who have strongly and unanimously supported and voted for every package of military, strategic, and economic assistance to the Ukrainian people, are somehow aligned with Republicans who seek to pull the plug on American support for President Zelensky and the Ukrainian forces."
"Nothing could be further from the truth. Every war ends with diplomacy, and this one will too after Ukrainian victory. The letter sent yesterday, although restating that basic principle, has been conflated with GOP opposition to support for the Ukrainians' just defense of their national sovereignty. As such, it is a distraction at this time and we withdraw the letter."Glenn Greenwald observes they couldn't even hold out for 24 hours...
There's also a "blame the GOP" defense going on in this deeply awkward and embarrassing episode, which might also be the clearest demonstration yet of war hawks and the Washington deep state's swift ability to so easily coopt and control the talking points of these "progressives". A contingency of thirty of them got steamrolled into conformity literally within a matter of hours.
CNN reports that fellow Dems are "furious" - also given the timing just ahead of the midterms:
The public reversal comes amid a backlash from Democrats who criticized the timing of the letter, which was sent on Monday.
"People are furious - especially front-liners," said one senior House Democrat ahead of the letter being withdrawn, referring to the most vulnerable members at risk of losing their seats in the November 8 midterms.
* * *
The White House has responded to a new letter sent to President Joe Biden by a group of 30 Progressive Democrats urging what they dubbed a dramatic shift in policy on Ukraine toward prioritizing diplomacy with an aim to urgently get the warring parties at the negotiating table.
"We've been very clear: Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday in response to the letter, adding that "this is a decision that President Zelensky is going to have to make when it comes to any type of conversation with Russia, any type of negotiation."
Rep. Pramila Jayapal had warned in leading the group's letter, which was also singed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, "The longer the war in Ukraine goes on, the greater the risk of escalation — to widespread, devastating effect." She said "my colleagues and I are urging the Administration to engage in a proactive diplomatic push in an effort to seek a realistic framework for a ceasefire."
The letter had also warned of the possibility of nuclear war, especially if the US doesn't make efforts toward a diplomatic track with Russia, but many have also noted the glaring contradictions - such as talk of still supporting ongoing massive military aid to the Ukrainians.
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also responded Monday, stressing that "We're not going to have conversations with the Russian leadership without the Ukrainians being represented." He added, according to The Washington Post, "Mr. Zelensky gets to determine - because it's his country - what success looks like and when to negotiate." Kirby explained that while the White House "appreciates [the lawmakers'] very thoughtful concerns," it remains that Russia's Putin could choose to end the conflict "at any time."
Comment: They really are trying to sell people on the idea that Zelensky determines anything. He doesn't. He's a puppet who was installed to do the US Empire's bidding.
The Democrats' letter was further mocked by a handful of pundits highlighting its contradictions, and that it was more about optics in order to satisfy far left constituents:
The two-page statement points to the death and destruction Russia's war in Ukraine is causing in Ukraine and the harmful effects it is having outside the war zone, acknowledges that engaging with Russia is difficult, and reiterates that any resolution needs to be "acceptable to the people of Ukraine." A lot of people were confused.All of this prompted Jayapal to issue a statement in follow-up, perhaps walking back or seeking to clarify elements of the letter...
The letter "is remarkable in that it mostly calls for what the U.S. is already doing — arming Ukraine, wanting a diplomatic solution, recognizing Russia isn't currently open to one — but presents this as if it would be a big change," writes University of Illinois political scientist Nicholas Grossman. The CPC's concerns "seem to be more about vibes than the actual policy, which makes the pre-election timing particularly curious," agrees political journalist Ben Jacobs. Talking Point Memo's Josh Marshall calls the letter's arguments "completely incoherent" and "contradictory on the key points."
"In a letter to President Biden today, my colleagues and I advocated for the administration to continue ongoing military and economic support for Ukrainians while pursuing diplomatic support to Ukraine to ensure we are helpful partners on efforts to reach 'a solution that is acceptable to the people of Ukraine.' Let me be clear: we are united as Democrats in our unequivocal commitment to supporting Ukraine in their fight for their democracy and freedom in the face of the illegal and outrageous Russian invasion, and nothing in the letter advocates for a change in that support."Indeed the follow-up statement does appear to be a walk-back, blunting the fundamental message urging negotiations or else escalation toward nuclear confrontation looms - as the message of the initial letter emphasized. As journalist Glenn Greenwald observes, while there are some good and rare points on diplomacy that were raised, it remains that "the Progressives' letter postures as opposition but isn't really."
She continued, "Diplomacy is an important tool that can save lives — but it is just one tool. As we also made explicitly clear in our letter and will continue to make clear, we support President Biden and his administration's commitment to nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."