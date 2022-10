© David Ryder/Getty Images



Protecting the Innate Immune System

For nearly two years, vaccine expert and virologist Geert Vanden Bossche has been on a mission to raise awareness of why healthy children should not receive COVID-19 vaccines.Vanden Bossche, who has 30 years of experience in the vaccine industry, claims that it is primarily the unvaccinated children and adults who can generate herd immunity Herd immunity is defined as when a percentage of the population becomes immune to a disease — either through a previous infection or vaccination — which acts to stop or slow down the spread.The 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, caused by the H1N1 virus, began in March 1918 and ended in the summer of 1919 without the use of any vaccines. The 1957 Asian flu (H2N2) pandemic ended in 1958 with limited use of the flu vaccine. And in both the 1968 H3N2 ( pdf ) and 2009 H1N1 pandemics, the pandemic had already reached its peak by the time the vaccines were ready, so demand for the vaccines declined.The COVID-19 pandemic is the first time that mass vaccination is being done in the middle of a pandemic.Supporters of vaccination allege that the vaccines do not create more variants, arguing that the virus has mutated several times prior to the vaccine roll out in December 2020 and that the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risks.The most important reason why children should not receive a COVID-19 vaccine is to protect their innate immune system from being compromised, according to Vanden Bossche. The innate immune system is the body's first line of defense against foreign pathogens. study of 65 pediatric participants (younger than 23 years) and 60 adult patients infected with COVID-19 in New York City found that children had a stronger innate response compared to the adult group and their immune system had a higher concentration of several innate compounds. This gives insight to why children, for the most part, fare better with COVID-19 disease.In addition, when the innate antibodies bind with viruses, this process educates the innate immune system to recognize the virus if it enters the body again in the future.In a 2009 study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, scientists investigated whether the innate immune cells can retain "memory of prior activation, a function until now attributed only to antigen-specific adaptive immune cells" by studying natural killer (NK) cells.They found that the innate immune cells could recognize a memory of their previous activation and thus "respond more easily and effectively to the next call for activation," according to Dr. Wayne M. Yokoyama , professor of Medicine, Pathology, and Immunology at Washington University School of Medicine and the main author of the study.Federal and local health authorities have been pushing to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake in children in the past two weeks.The CDC messaging now is to encourage everyone 5 and older to get the bivalent booster regardless if they've already received two booster doses."Anybody ages five years and older is recommended to receive this updated bivalent booster, but people need to have at least completed a primary series ... or if they've gotten any number of booster doses in the past, they are also eligible to get this updated booster dose," Dr. Sarah Meyer, chief medical officer at the CDC's Immunization Services Division, said on Oct. 12 "So instead of counting how many boosters somebody's gotten, what we really want to emphasize is that everybody should get an updated booster this fall," Meyer added.Dr. Vinay Prasad, a hematologist-oncologist, speaking out against COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children, said that no human data exists to show the new booster protects against any variants."I have yet to see human data that the updated booster 'helps to fight off a wide range of variants,'" he posted in a tweet on Oct. 19. "There are 2 press releases touting human Ab [antibody] titers, with no numerical values provided. And mouse Ab titer data, which is the basis of EUA." Meiling Lee is a health reporter for The Epoch Times. Contact her by emailing meiling.lee@epochtimes.nyc