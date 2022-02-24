"Widespread societal resistance to COVID-19 is the main route out of the epidemic," the ministry said in a statement, citing infectious disease authorities.
"To achieve this, as many people as possible need to be infected with the virus as the vaccines are not enough, even though they provide good protection against serious illness," it added.
Comment: There's no significant evidence that the experimental jabs help prevent serious illness. In fact, the data is showing that the vaccinated are suffering repeat infections, the injections compromise the immune system overall, and more people are being struck with severe side effects than severe illness from the coronavirus itself.
All border restrictions would also be lifted, it said.
Iceland, with a population of some 368,000 people, has registered between 2,100 and 2,800 daily infections recently. More than 115,000 infections have been logged throughout the epidemic and 60 have died due to COVID-19.
Comment: It's pretty clear by now that The Science™ differs depending on what kind of characters are in power, because in France, Italy, and Germany, apartheid still reigns with the jab-free being treated like second-class citizens.
