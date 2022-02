French truckers inspired by Canadian protests against vaccine mandates arrive in French capitalArmoured vehicles lined the historic streets of Paris yesterday evening as the French capital braced itself for the arrival of thousands of 'Freedom Convoy' truckers who plan to blockade the city.The convoy,. Police sources estimate almost 2,000 vehicles will descend on the city.They include many anti-Covid vaccination activists, butthat they say are making it impossible for low-income families to make ends meet.French President Emmanuel Macron was forced to call for calm as the protestors gained further momentum, with one Facebook group attributed to the 'Convoi de la Liberte' reaching more than 350,000 followers as of Friday evening.the premier told Ouest-France newspaper he understood the 'fatigue' linked to the Covid 19 pandemic, but added: 'This fatigue also leads to anger. I understand it and I respect it. But I call for the utmost calm.', but that has not deterred the thousands of motorists intending to cause road chaos before moving on to Brussels on Monday.'People need to see us, and to listen to thesaid Lisa, a 62-year-old retired health worker who joined a convoy of more than 1,000 vehicles leaving Chateaubourg in the western Brittany region early Friday.Like other protesters, Lisa has been active inbefore becoming a platform for other complaints against President Emmanuel Macron.The yellow vests often clashed with police, but Lisa said she hoped the protests on Friday would go off peacefully. 'It would really annoy me if things got out of hand,' she explained.'We're citizens, we have families, we work and we're all united against the government,' said Sarah, a 40-year-old tattoo artist from the northern city of Lens.Paris police banned the gathering because of feared 'public order disturbances' and said protesters who tried to block roads would face fines or arrest.'We must be very firm about this,' Prime Minister Jean Castex said.The protesters meanwhile shared information about police deployments around Paris.'It's important that we don't interfere with other people on the roads,' said one activist, Robin, on his way from Illkirch-Graffenstaden in the eastern Alsace region. 'That way we'll keep the population on our side, like they did in Canada.'The police deployment in Paris will include rapid-response officers on motorbikes andOne woman said: 'The authorities cannot block everyone. The convoys must force it, they must still try to enter.'Paris police have been instructed to deal 'firmly' with any attempt to block the capital's roads.The protesters meanwhile shared information about police deployment around Paris, often via the Telegram messaging service, and exchanged tips about the easiest access routes.Some then want to travel on to Brussels for a 'European convergence' of protesters planned there for Monday.Phil, a 58-year-old on his way by truck from Brittany, said his refusal to get vaccinated had created 'upheaval' in his family and work relations.'When you join a demonstration you feel less alone,' he told expained.The government has expressed some sympathy for the protesters, with spokesman Gabriel Attal attributing their anger to 'fatigue and weariness' after long-lasting Covid restrictions. The government also announced Friday a further easing of Covid rules.'People need to see us, and to listen to the people who just want to live a normal and free life,' said Lisa, a retired 62-year-old, as she joined a convoy of over 1,000 vehicles leaving Chateaubourg in the western Britanny region.Many demonstrators are planning to stay in Paris overnight, and then join one of the regular Saturday protests against the government's vaccine pass.following the warnings motorists will descend on the city.'Means are being put in place to prevent the blocking of the Brussels-Capital Region,' the mayor of the Belgian capital, Philippe Close, said on Twitter.MeanwhileAustrian police said in a tweet the convoy would cause an 'unacceptable nuisance in terms of noise in a popular recreation area'. and increase pollution levels.'After weighing up, the interests of protecting health and public welfare were given greater weight than the interests of the organisers in holding the protest.'Supporters wave French national flag with a slogan reading 'the last bastion' during the Freedom Convoy in Vimy, northern FranceButWhile police say the number of protesters in Ottawa is dropping, a blockade that started at the vital Ambassador Bridge linking Canada and the United States is disrupting trade.Demonstrators have aired a litany of grievances encompassing COVID-19 health measures, a carbon tax and other legislation.'We continue to know that science and public health rules and guidance is the best way to this pandemic is the way we're going to get to the other side,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters as he entered a Liberal caucus meeting on Wednesday.Calls have gone out on social media for similar rallies in Europe and the United States.In Ottawa, some people are using those media platforms to make a plea: 'Make Ottawa boring again,' playing on the Make America Great Again mantra of former US president Donald Trump, who has expressed support for the truckers.Demonstrators camped inside the Wellington legislature's grounds vowed to stay 'as long as it takes' to force the government into lifting Covid measures.The protest, which began Tuesday as a copycat of action by the Canadian truckers, turned tense as about 100 police stood guard on the steps of parliament.Many of the vehicles that jammed central Wellington's streets the previous day had left by Wednesday, but a hardcore of several hundred protesters pitched tents and refused to leave.Three were arrested after trying to breach the police line as supporters chanted 'let them through' but officials said the event remained largely peaceful.Proof of vaccination must also be shown to enter restaurants, sports events and religious services.