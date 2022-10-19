© Theresa Williams



While southern Lower Michigan saw an occasional snowflake in the past day, the Upper Peninsula had a record-breaking snowstorm.The record-breaking snow fell across the central and western part of the Upper Peninsula. The heavy snow ranged between 6 and 20 inches, piling up away from Lake Superior and at the higher elevations of the western Upper Peninsula.Good weather records date back to 1961 at the Marquette National Weather Service office.Here are some of the heaviest snowfall reports from the record snowfall area:Herman in Baraga County - 16 inchesThree Lakes in Baraga County - 20.2 inchesChampion in Marquette County - 17 inchesMountain Lake in Marquette County - 15.6 inchesNorthern Lower Michigan had spots with 2 to 4 inches of snow. The snow accumulated at inland areas and higher elevations, like the scene above in Manton, MI.While the snowfall reports were sparse, here is a map showing where the accumulating snow occurred.