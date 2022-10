© Mary Altaffer



Former US congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has called on Democrats to leave the party, which she said is controlled by "woke, fanatical ideologues." Gabbard herself left last week, calling the leadersSpeaking to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Friday, Gabbard said thatfrom the "woke, fanatical ideologues that are in control of today's Democratic Party"Gabbard, who Democrats have long accused of siding with their Republican adversaries, said thatThe ex-Hawaiian congresswoman told Hannity that she received some positive messages from Democrats "who felt emboldened and inspired that they too don't have to self-censor and cower in the corner for fear of being canceled or smeared or losing their job.she continued, calling on moderates within the party to "step up" and quit.she implored.Gabbard served four terms in office from 2013 to 2021, and contested the Democratic Party's 2020 primary elections on a foreign policy-focused platform. Throughout her primary campaign she was labeled an apologist for Syrian President Bashar Assad and a "puppet" of Russian President Vladimir Putin, for suggesting that the US allow Assad to fight Islamic State terrorists in Syria and seek cooperation rather than conflict with Russia.In recent years, Gabbard has found common ground with conservative pundits like Hannity and fellow Fox host Tucker Carlson,However, many Republicans in Washington DC back the Democrat-led campaign to arm Ukraine, with hawks likeHannity pressed Gabbard on whether the US has a "moral obligation" to intervene in the conflict. Gabbard insisted that