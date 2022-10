© AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall



The former presidential candidate has shown that opposing regime-change policies is the one taboo that the ruling class won't tolerate.Tulsi Gabbard's rapid transformation from rising Democratic star to demonized outcast - culminating this week with her decision to leave the party - has exposed the one thing on which every powerful person in Washington can agree: war is good.It's the one thing, in fact, that everyone must agree on, if they expect to attain any power and have a long and prosperous career in American politics. Those who don't will be kept on the fringes, at best. If they speak out too effectively, they'll be branded a traitor. As former congressman Ron Paul and his son, Senator Rand Paul, have proved, they'll never be taken seriously as a presidential candidate and won't be allowed to contest, regardless of how many debates they win.Then just 31, she came from one of the most reliably blue states, Hawaii, as the youngest lawmaker to ever represent her district. She's non-white. In fact, she checked a couple of those identitarian boxes that the Democrats love so much, becoming the first Hindu member and the first Samoan-American voting member of Congress. She's a war veteran. She's articulate and comes across as a person who passionately believes in what she's saying.It wasn't hard for Democratic Party leaders to see Gabbard's potential when she won her first primary in 2012. President Barack Obama endorsed her, and Nancy Pelosi, then House minority leader, invited her to speak at the Democratic National Convention. Immediately upon arriving in Congress in 2013, she was named vice chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).Right on cue, CNN and other legacy media outlets began fawning over Gabbard as the "next superstar" and "the one to watch." MSNBC suggested that Hollywood might want to make a movie about her, and CNN commentator Ana Navarro quipped, "I don't know, but in a battle, I want her in my trench.""I felt it important to take the opportunity to meet with the president-elect now, before the drumbeats of war that neocons have been beating drag us into an escalation of the war to overthrow the Syrian government," Gabbard said at the time. Weeks later, she traveled to Syria to see the horrific conditions on the ground, and she met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.When Gabbard ran for president in the 2020 race, she brought her anti-war message to the primary debates and humiliated Harris as a hypocrite on criminal justice.With the media portraying her as an anti-LGBTQ bigot and a "Russian asset," Gabbard's career in Congress was also soon to end. She chose not to seek re-election and was the only Democrat who didn't join with other party members in the House to vote for Trump's impeachment.When Gabbard announced her exit from the Democratic Party on Tuesday, she spoke of "cowardly wokeness," racial divisiveness, hostility toward people of faith and weaponization of law enforcement against political opponents. But the one real deal killer, the one truly irreconcilable difference, was war.All the gamesmanship about race, gender and other trumped-up social issues is just political theater. What really matters in Washington is war, and Gabbard's effectiveness as a communicator makes her dangerous to the war machine. She makes clear that US policies have nothing to do with the real security and economic interests of the American people. Tony Cox , a US journalist who has written or edited for Bloomberg and several major daily newspapers.