"This government bureaucracy at its worst... they are taking money out of our pockets... to go and plus-up their force and their ability to maintain power... and take more money from us..."

Tulsi Gabbard unleashes a torrent of facts in what most on the left in Washington would call 'conspiracy theory' and 'hate speech' pointing out the fact that everything from the IRS to the Department of Homeland Security isBy way of example, Gabbard notes that with regard to the massive increase in the size of the IRS, the messaging from Democrats is 'this will only apply to to the wealthy'. Well, as Gabbard points out,so why in the world do they needin order to go after 1-2% of taxpayers?"Simply put, she explains, "their math absolutely does not add up," which she says "should be frightening and concerning" to all Americans, becauseAs Gabbard points out, "it's not a 'theory' that the IRS will abuse its power to go after political opponents,51% of all IRS audits last year were for those who earned less than $75,000, so unless they changed their doctrine, it's pretty clear the average American is going to feel the scrutiny of the IRS in a way they're not prepared for.