by Leiden University and University of Cambridge scientists predicts the appearance of Homo sapiens and the Protoaurignacian culture in France and northern Spain at 42,269 to 42,653 years ago, and the 'extinction' of the Châtelperronian culture and regional Neanderthals at 39,894 to 39,798 and 40,870 to 40,457 years ago, respectively — suggesting a possible overlap of around 1,400 to 2,800 years between these human groups in the region.Between 40,000 and 50,000 years ago, the demographic landscape of Europe is transformed as Neanderthals are replaced by anatomically modern humans and disappear from the fossil record.Yet, little is known about the nature, timing, and specific geographic areas of interaction between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens during this critical period in human evolutionary history.In the new research, Leiden University scientist Igor Djakovic and his colleaguesAll samples had been radiocarbon dated using robust modern techniques since 2000 for greater accuracy.The researchers used optimal linear estimation and Bayesian probability modeling to estimate the date ranges for these samples and the populations responsible, and infer the earliest and latest dates that these human groups might have been present at the sites.This modeling served to fill in missing portions of the archaeological record, which hamper date estimation.Based on this modeling, the authors"Taken together, these observations strengthen the proposition that the initial Upper Paleolithic in this region likely involved a period of co-existence between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens," the scientists said."The precise nature of this co-existence, however, remains to be resolved."The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports.