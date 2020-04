just one major mixing event

© GETTY



But the Denisovans , a lesser-understood branch of the human family, are likely to have intermixed with modern humans in at least two distinct mixing events, meaning DNA from them makes up a higher proportion of the genetic code of some populations of people living in east Asia and Oceaniby scientists at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, the University of Cambridge and collaborators. It suggests Neanderthal ancestry of modern humans can be explained by, probably involving several Neanderthal individuals who came into contact with modern humans shortly after the latter had expanded out of Africa.The study's first author, Dr Anders Bergstrom, of the Francis Crick Institute and an alumnus of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, told Express.co.uk: "Our results imply that several Neanderthal individuals contributed genetic material, but"It's certainly possible that modern humans and Neanderthals"The genomes can simply not tell us much about the social dynamics behind this admixture."Likewise,, but it is commonly assumed that it took place in the Middle East shortly after a group of modern humans had arrived there from Africa,."Dr Bergstrom said: "We do not address the timing of Denisovan admixture in this paper, but previous research has estimated that it occurred shortly after Neanderthal admixture, so"Present-day genomes tell us very little about where the admixture occurred geographically, but because Denisovan ancestry today is found in the highest proportions in Oceania it is commonly assumed that it took place somewhere in Southeast Asia."The study also suggests some DNA from Neanderthals is also present in modern day people living in west Africa, albeit a much smaller percentage.Dr Bergstrom said: "I think this finding speaks to a more general trend in the understanding of human prehistory, in that things are often more complex than they seem at first."Whilemuch later and carried this Neanderthal ancestry with them."The patterns we see in genomes today are thus often the product of multiple layers of migration and admixture."Assessing the importance of the research, Dr Bergstrom said it highlighted how, in order to understand the landscape of genetic variation in modern humans, it was necessary to understand the evolutionary history which shaped it.He added: "Past processes of separation, migration, admixture and population size changes underlie why our genomes look the way they do today."There are definitely many further discoveries to be made about human evolution, particularly in Africa, where we are only just scratching the surface."Our findings in this study"Ultimately, ancient DNA will likely be needed to further illuminate our complex past."Dr Chris Tyler-Smith, recently retired from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, added: "Though this resource is just the beginning of many avenues of research, already we can glimpse several tantalising insights into human history."It will be particularly important for better understanding human evolution in Africa, as well as facilitating medical research for the full diversity of human ancestries."