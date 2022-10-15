His campaign's off with a bang!A Manhattan congressional candidate has released an online porn video starring himself in a bid to highlight his "sex positive" political platform.Politicians usually want to cover up their sex tapes — but Itkis said he put it out to prove he's truly excited about legalizing sex work."I'm very much an introvert," he said. "I'm kind of a nerd who doesn't like to be the center of attention if I can avoid it. But I thought the issues I'm trying to address are so important.""I wanted to have my issues talked about in some way," he said.The Nadler campaign declined to comment to City & State on the sizzling sex tape. But Itkis' Republican opponent said he understood the urge to seek attention amid a hot political race."You gotta do what you gotta do," Mike Zumbluskas said.