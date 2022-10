© FT Montage/Charlie Bibby/Getty/Dreamstime



, stating with conviction that the "temporary" bond-buying program would in-fact end this Friday on original deadline and risking an upgraded 'left-tail' rates calamity through accelerated asset liquidations in a tight window,- where the central bank would again be 'on the hook' to backstop Funds needing to get their liquidity / cash 'houses in order' and appropriately deleveraged in short-order, versus the BoE sole-priority on continuing their fight against inflation as lone mandate., writes Nomura's Charlie McElligott this morning, the comments were (admittedly dangerous) gamesmanship from the BoE head back to the Truss' government, a high risk "game of chicken" which is saying,The Nomura strategist's view of this 3-D Chess game being played by Baileyis somewhat confirmed by the price action in UK bonds and cable this morning - simply put, it's not a bloodbath...Gilt yields are up modestly...Simply put, Bailey's somewhat out-of-character directness overnight - which was met with reports by The FT that The Bank of England has signalled privately to bankers that it could extend its emergency bond-buying programme past Friday's deadline, which was then immediately denied once again by BoE, confirming the deadline is now 2 days and counting - isAnd As McElligott further explains, that outcome - a culling or outright u-turn of the planned unfunded tax cut budget plan, and / or straight-up resignations from the government -which has been reeling ever since the shock budget announcement was first made a few weeks ago, as it would take tremendous pressure off of Gilts and Sterling after acting as the "pressure release valves" for the incoherent meshing of exceedingly tight monetary policy running simultaneously with irresponsible fiscal largesse, of course then risking the potential for enormous squeezes across heavily-shorted Global Equities and Global Rates / Bonds thereafter in substantial RELIEF RALLY, as after all, thisOne additional underappreciated fact is that despite the ongoing "will they, won't they" on the bond-buying program extension (or not) is thatand help funds address liquidity issues.But in the Nomura strategist's eyes, it isof dire Market Vol >> Systemic Pension meltdown counter-intuitively then- which is why today we see the market acting so "orderly" and not coming unglued as most expected, instead, with the Gilt strip UP by-and-large on the day now along with US Equities futures.So the point here is againvia stabilizing Fixed-Income, and allow markets to get back to the actual forward inflation data.So who will blink first - Bailey or Truss... or the market?