Washington has no plans to attack Russian forces in Ukraine, the State Department has saidThe US is not about to get directly involved in the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev, a State Department spokesman said on Friday, after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky had urged the West to conduct "preventive strikes" against Russia.When asked about the Ukrainian leader's latest appeal to the West, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the administration of US President Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that it has no intention of taking part in the fighting.he reiterated, adding that Washington's message on this matter has been "very clear."On Thursday, Zelensky, speaking at an online conference at the Australian Lowy Institute, called for "preventive strikes" against Russia so that Moscow knew what to expect should it resort to nuclear weapons.Later, Zelensky's press secretary attempted to clarify these remarks, arguing that they should not be interpreted as a request for NATO to attack Russia. The Ukrainian leader himself also stepped in, telling BBC on Friday that he had meant "preventive kicks, not attacks." The UK outlet also clarified that Zelensky was "referring to sanctions."Russia has repeatedly stated that a nuclear war should never be fought, while Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu in August made it clear that Moscow is not considering a nuclear strike on Ukraine, given that there are no targets warranting such drastic measures.