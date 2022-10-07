Comment: Not quite, as Mr Wallace himself says, he and his fellow Irish MEP Ms Daly wanted an amendment added calling for a peaceful resolution to the conflict, however 436 out of 575 MEP's rejected the amendment and thus they refused to sign the resolution:
The resolution condemned the recent referenda in Russian-occupied parts of eastern Ukraine, which were a pretext for Vladimir Putin to annex four Ukrainian regions.
Comment: These democratic, independently verified referenda confirmed the vast majority of the people wanted to join Russia, and Russia obliged.
MEPs called for harsher sanctions and increased military support for Ukraine, and urged member states and international partners to prepare a "quick and decisive response" should Russia conduct a nuclear strike on Ukraine.
Comment: It's the US that has the 'first strike' policy, not Russia.
The motion, entitled a "resolution on Russia's escalation of its war of aggression against Ukraine," was passed with 504 votes in favour, 26 against and 36 abstentions.
Comment: A typically Orwellian title for such a resolution, despite the US itself admitting, decades ago, that NATO's encroachment on its borders would force Russia to respond in order to preserve the security and safety of their nation.
MEPs voted on individual paragraphs within the resolution, as well as an overall vote on the resolution. The resolution contained 25 paragraphs in total.
Despite voting against the overall resolution, Mr Wallace and Ms Daly voted in favour of a number of paragraphs condemning Russia's action.
This included a paragraph condemning the "illegal and illegitimate...sham referendums conducted at gunpoint to annex the oblasts of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia."
Comment: That's where Mr Wallace and Ms Daly are evidently misinformed.
The paragraph stated that the "referendums were conducted in violation of the UN Charter and international law; [the Parliament] rejects and does not recognise the fabricated results of the referendums and the subsequent incorporation of these territories into Russia; considers their results null and void; considers that the announced annexation constitutes a dangerous and irresponsible escalation and a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter guaranteeing international peace, security, territorial integrity and the sovereignty of all states, which cannot and will not be left unanswered by the international community".
Comment: Sadly for the UN, a precdent was already set with NATO's carpet bombing of Serbia and the annexation of Kosovo: The Weight of Chains: US/NATO Destruction of Yugoslavia (Documentary)
Left MEPs Mr Wallace and Ms Daly voted against paragraph five of the resolution.
It called for member states and other countries to "massively increase their military assistance, particularly in the areas where it is requested by the Ukrainian Government, in order to allow Ukraine to regain full control over its entire internationally recognised territory and successfully defend itself against any further aggression by Russia".
Comment: Zelensky, Nobel Peace Prize nominee, just called for the West to strike Russia with nukes - will the EU oblige?
Instead, Mr Wallace, Ms Daly and Luke Ming Flanagan MEP supported an amendment tabled by the Left Group which "regrets the absence of EU diplomatic initiatives" and called for negotiations, dialogue and a "peaceful solution" to the conflict based on "respect of Ukrainian territorial integrity and international law".
The amendment called for "a certain degree of autonomy" for some Ukrainian regions, as well as neutral status for Ukraine.
On the overall motion, the five Fine Gael MEPs, one Fianna Fáil MEP, two Green MEPs and Sinn Féin's Chris MacManus voted in favour, Mr Wallace and Ms Daly voted against, with Mr Flanagan abstaining.
Ms Daly has accused the European Union of being "hell-bent" on the Ukrainian war continuing.
Comment: Their very resolution confirms her accusation.
"Their only response is to continue the arms, continue the sanctions," she said.
Her comments however were sharply criticised by fellow Irish MEPs.
Speaking on the same programme, Seán Kelly of the European People's Party and Fine Gael said that Ms Daly's comments were "totally inaccurate" and that such a view was held by a "tiny minority" in the Parliament.
Comment: Indeed, calls for a peaceful resolution are held by only a 'tiny minority' in the EU parliament, proving that the place is riddled with the pathological and the incompetent, and the dire state of the EU reflects that.
"The war continues because of Russia invading Ukraine, if Russia gets out of Ukraine, then the war is over," he said.
Comment: That comment is an example of the deadly ignorace rampant in Brussels.
He also said that while peace should be sought, Ukraine should also be supported as it defends itself.
MEPs Clare Daly and Seán Kelly
This week the EU approved an eighth round of sanctions. Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher said that along with those sanctions, support packages should also be rolled out for households and businesses as the cost-of-living rises.
Comment: The first seven rounds of sanctions have accelerated and exascerbated the energy crisis, the soaring inflation, and the looming global famine, one would think MEPs might try a change of tack.
Mr Kelleher it was important that Europe "stay the course", adding that "once there's cracks in the European Union it could embolden Putin and Russian troops".
Grace O'Sullivan of the Green Group welcomed the idea of a price cap on energy company's windfall profits however she said that her group would also like to see this become a permanent measure.
Separately, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said that efforts to assist European people with inflation would require "more Europe, not less".
Ms Metsola said that countries would have to work together in finding solutions to the crises as was seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said that member states had shown unity since the Russian invasion of Ukraine because citizens "demanded it".
"We actually express our solidarity with Ukraine, this is something that cannot be tolerated, this is an illegal, brutal, unnecessary and unprovoked invasion," she said.
Comment: So MEP's solutions to the conflict were: 'more Europe; let's act like we did when during the covid hysteria and we enforced lockdowns for 2 years; more sanctions; more weapons; more belligerence; more baseless, melodramatic accusations against Russia' - it's no wonder the West is collapsing, and it only has itself to blame.