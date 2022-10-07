© YVES Herman (Reuters)



Irish MEPs Mick Wallace and Clare Daly have voted against a European Parliament resolution condemning Russia's escalation of its war against Ukraine.The resolution condemned the recent referenda in Russian-occupied parts of eastern Ukraine, which were a pretext for Vladimir Putin to annex four Ukrainian regions.The motion, entitled a "resolution on Russia's escalation of its war of aggression against Ukraine," was passed with 504 votes in favour, 26 against and 36 abstentions., as well as an overall vote on the resolution. The resolution contained 25 paragraphs in total.Despite voting against the overall resolution, Mr Wallace and Ms Daly voted in favour of a number of paragraphs condemning Russia's action.This included a paragraph condemning the "illegal and illegitimate...sham referendums conducted at gunpoint to annex the oblasts of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia."The paragraph stated that the "referendums were conducted in violation of the UN Charter and international law; [the Parliament] rejects and does not recognise the fabricated results of the referendums and the subsequent incorporation of these territories into Russia; considers their results null and void; considers that the announced annexation constitutes a dangerous and irresponsible escalation and a blatant violation of international law and the UN Charter guaranteeing international peace, security, territorial integrity and the sovereignty of all states, which cannot and will not be left unanswered by the international community"., in order to allow Ukraine to regain full control over its entire internationally recognised territory and successfully defend itself against any further aggression by Russia".Instead, Mr Wallace, Ms Daly and Luke Ming Flanagan MEP supportedto the conflict based on "respect of Ukrainian territorial integrity and international law".On the overall motion, the five Fine Gael MEPs, one Fianna Fáil MEP, two Green MEPs and Sinn Féin's Chris MacManus voted in favour, Mr Wallace and Ms Daly voted against, with Mr Flanagan abstaining.Speaking on RTÉ's European Parliament Report,Her comments however were sharply criticised by fellow Irish MEPs.Speaking on the same programme, Seán Kelly of the European People's Party and Fine Gael said that Ms Daly's comments were "totally inaccurate" and that such a view was held by a "tiny minority" in the Parliament."The war continues because of Russia invading Ukraine, if Russia gets out of Ukraine, then the war is over," he said.He also said that while peace should be sought, Ukraine should also be supported as it defends itself.MEPs Clare Daly and Seán KellyFianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher said that along with those sanctions, support packages should also be rolled out for households and businesses as the cost-of-living rises.Mr Kelleher it was important that Europe "stay the course", adding that "once there's cracks in the European Union it could embolden Putin and Russian troops".Grace O'Sullivan of the Green Group welcomed the idea of a price cap on energy company's windfall profits however she said that her group would also like to see this become a permanent measure.Separately, President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola said that efforts to assist European people with inflation would require "more Europe, not less".Ms Metsola said that countries would have to work together in finding solutions to the crises as was seen during the Covid-19 pandemic.She said that member states had shown unity since the Russian invasion of Ukraine because citizens "demanded it"."We actually express our solidarity with Ukraine, this is something that cannot be tolerated, this is an illegal, brutal, unnecessary and unprovoked invasion," she said.