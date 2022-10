The food industry and bakeries like mine have taken a beating since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic . Many professionals have had to close their businesses, reimagine how to sell their products, manage supply shortages and even more prevalent, manage food shortages.This is not only a problem from a cost perspective but it has caused some issues with keeping our products consistent. The butter we usually use is either not available or not available in the quantities we need it.This has been a major challenge for us. We have been forced to adjust recipes, change some recipes all together and in some cases, remove items from our menu.The butter shortage comes at a particularly bad time since we are moving into the holidays and our demand increases and more people will be baking at home.We are already not able to take last minute orders which has been a problem in our community. We really have to plan ahead to make sure we have all of the supplies we need to ensure we aren't left stranded.I'm not sure what has caused the butter shortage but I can assume it's a staffing shortage and a reduced production of milk.Luckily we have a lot of very loyal customers that have been very understanding of our price increases and changes in our products.We hope we continue to have their support along with the support of the community with the ever-changing economic demands