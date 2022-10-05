Puppet Masters
Le Figaro reports French spies being deployed in Ukraine
Wed, 05 Oct 2022 16:56 UTC
Dozens of French operatives from the Directorate-General for External Security (DGSE) have been deployed to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict between Moscow and Kiev, Le Figaro newspaper has reported, citing an intelligence source.
The source told the newspaper's senior international correspondent Georges Malbrunot that "about fifty men from the DGSE Action Service have been deployed in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion." The agents are performing different tasks in the country, among these being processing satellite imagery provided by Paris to Kiev, Malbrunot added.
The spies are also working with "certain material" provided to Ukraine, "probably" including French-made Ceasar self-propelled howitzers, Le Figaro also reported.
France has been among the Ukrainian authorities' top supporters in the ongoing conflict, sending in assorted equipment for their fight against Russia. Moscow has repeatedly urged the West to stop "pumping" Ukraine with weaponry, warning that such aid would only prolong the hostilities.
Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev's failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev's main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and "create powerful armed forces."
In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics, which have since joined the Russian Federation, as independent states, and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.
- Best of the Web: Patrick Lawrence: The strong, and the merely powerful
- The United States declares war on Russia, Germany, the Netherlands and France
- It's only a 'conspiracy theory' when it accuses the US government
- Zelenskiy claims gains in southern Ukraine as Biden pledges $625M in military aid
- 'Just the beginning': Trump drops big news about Durham probe
- Musk slams former Russian chess champion Kasparov
- Rock legend says he's on Ukrainian 'kill list'
- Ukraine shells hotel - Kherson officials
- Le Figaro reports French spies being deployed in Ukraine
- Bulgaria sees 'no real benefit' in supporting Ukraine's NATO drive
- Secret societies: Harmless members-only clubs or dire threats to democracy?
- Iranian protests broaden as Raisi calls for national unity
- Desperate US officials still spreading propaganda about Russian election interference during midterm elections
- Will French officials' turtlenecks save the country from crisis?
- International Boxing Association votes to overturn ban on boxers from Russia and Belarus
- Truss declares herself a 'huge Zionist'
- S. Korea, US and Japan hold anti-N. Korean submarine drills days after NK flies ICBM over entire Japanese island
- The importance of leadership in a time of crisis: Why Putin's words reflect a new potential trajectory for humanity
- Is nationalism returning to Europe?
- Massive hail falls on southern, eastern Utah
The great danger is that under the pressures of anxiety and fear, the alternation of crisis and relaxation and new crisis, the people of the world will come to accept gradually the idea of war, the idea of submission to total power, and the abdication of reason, spirit and individual conscience. The great peril of the...cold war is the progressive deadening of conscience.
