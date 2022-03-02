© Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters



"The sanctions are effective, the economic and financial sanctions are even extremely effective. Russian foreign exchange reserves are melting like snow in the sun," as the "ruble has collapsed by 30%."

"Occupation of Ukraine is not part of our plans. The purpose of this special operation is to protect people, who have been subjected to abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for the past eight years. This is why it's necessary to demilitarize and de-nazify Ukraine."

Bruno Le Maire, France's Minister of the Economy, has pledged thatoutlining how Europe will seek to punish Moscow and President Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine.Speaking to France Info on Tuesday, the government minister was clear thatStating thatof individuals currently under European sanctions over the conflict, Le Maire saysincluding Putin and oligarchs, making clear that theLe Maire claimed:Beyond the sanctions that have already been imposed, Le Maire outlined howWhile not divulging specific details,The comments from the French minister come afterfollowing last week's military assault on its neighbor. Nebenzia, reiterating Putin's earlier justification for the conflict, said: