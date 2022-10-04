© Robin Drayton/Wikipedia

Turkish officials have asked Russia to delay a portion of Ankara's payments due for natural gas as Turkiye seeks, Bloomberg reports.According to the report, Turkiye's state-run energy importer, Botas, is seeking to postpone some of the payments to 2024, due to the currency crisis in the country.Turkiye's heavy reliance on imported energy has added to pressure on its currency and budget.The Turkish lira has depreciated more than 28 per cent against the dollar in 2022.