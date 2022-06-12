Isaac Herzog Tayyip Erdoga
© AFP
Israeli President Isaac Herzog (L) and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during a press conference in Ankara, in March
Turkey exposed an Iranian ring that had planned to carry out an attack against Israeli targets in Turkey. An Israeli source said the ring was uncovered following an Israeli tip-off to Turkish authorities about a month ago.

In late May, Israel's National Security Council revised its travel warning to Turkey. The updated warning came amid Iranian threats that had followed the assassination of an Iranian Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei. Iranians have attributed the killing of Khodaei, a senior member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, to Israel.

Since the incident, senior Iranian officials have threatened to carry out retaliatory actions against Israel - both within Israeli territory and abroad.

According to a New York Times report, Israel said the assassination was meant as a warning to Iran to stop operations of an elite group within the Iranian Quds Force, which Col. Khodaei was the deputy commander of. An Iran International report said Khodaei, "was the mastermind" behind a 2012 car bombing that targeted an Israeli diplomat in New Delhi. The diplomat's wife was seriously injured. The report also states that Khodaei was involved in a botched operation in Thailand that targeted Israeli diplomats.

Last month, Iran International reported that an agent of the Quds Force had been commissioned to assassinate three people, including an Israeli consulate employee, in Turkey. Israeli officials said the plot was thwarted by the Mossad.