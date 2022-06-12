Puppet Masters
Turkey claims to have foiled Iranian plot against Israeli targets
Haaretz
Sun, 12 Jun 2022 18:07 UTC
In late May, Israel's National Security Council revised its travel warning to Turkey. The updated warning came amid Iranian threats that had followed the assassination of an Iranian Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei. Iranians have attributed the killing of Khodaei, a senior member of Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, to Israel.
Since the incident, senior Iranian officials have threatened to carry out retaliatory actions against Israel - both within Israeli territory and abroad.
According to a New York Times report, Israel said the assassination was meant as a warning to Iran to stop operations of an elite group within the Iranian Quds Force, which Col. Khodaei was the deputy commander of. An Iran International report said Khodaei, "was the mastermind" behind a 2012 car bombing that targeted an Israeli diplomat in New Delhi. The diplomat's wife was seriously injured. The report also states that Khodaei was involved in a botched operation in Thailand that targeted Israeli diplomats.
Last month, Iran International reported that an agent of the Quds Force had been commissioned to assassinate three people, including an Israeli consulate employee, in Turkey. Israeli officials said the plot was thwarted by the Mossad.
Turkey claims to have foiled Iranian plot against Israeli targets
Turkey claims to have foiled Iranian plot against Israeli targets
- Protocol droid fluent in six million forms of communication still can't understand what Biden is saying
- Biden reveals his plan is to just raise gas prices until the counter spins back to zero
- Think you have Monkeypox? Watch for these ten strange symptoms
- Israel in danger of having increased US military aid after killing of journalist
- Yemen urges Bono don't even think about it
- Washington Post Condemns Musk For Criticizing Twitter Employee Instead Of Publishing Her Address And Showing Up At Her Sister's House
- People who say they aren't censoring anyone really mad they won't be able to censor anyone
- COVID resigns from Kamala Harris due to 'harsh work environment'
- Liberals concerned about account that makes them look bad by just sharing their actual words
- Racist Twitter board declares they would rather go bankrupt than be owned by an African American
- Pigeon poops on Biden after mistaking him for a statue
- You know things are bad when Saudi state TV mocks Joe Biden
- Twitter transforms into pleasant workplace, after all the angry Leftists quit in protest
- Father of 5-year-old pterodactyl: It's not easy to get species-affirming care in America
- JP Sears hosts Klaus ('you'll own nothing') Schwab in exclusive tell-all interview!
- Man in Star Wars shirt eating $12 Mickey Mouse-shaped pretzel wonders 'Where does Disney get so much money to push its leftist agenda?'
- Twitter Workers Worried Elon Musk Will Turn Their Free Speech Platform Into Platform That Allows Free Speech
- Rachel Levine is 100% woman and we are sorry for calling her a man
- Rat colony beneath D.C. disgusted to find city infested with politicians
- Company that fueled violence in Myanmar worried about TikTok
There can be only one permanent revolution — a moral one; the regeneration of the inner man. How is this revolution to take place? Nobody knows how it will take place in humanity, but every man feels it clearly in himself. And yet in our world everybody thinks of changing humanity, and nobody thinks of changing himself.
Recent Comments
Thanks for a great show, and funny ending :)
Does this fall into the "cutting off your nose to spite your face" category? Or is it more involved than that? No farmers, no food....no food, no...
CIA has long produced attacks on Italian communism---Gladio, Mockingbird--most famous examples
Ukrainian diplomacy. LOL If you have to do a faux pas, might as well do it right. I wonder what Lizzy thinks of that.
The scenario of an intentional release of a deadly virus followed by a genocidal mass vaccine campaign closely follows the plot in the...
Comment: Even if this was - and note that it was an Israeli 'tip off' - Israel is a world leader in assassinations and extreme criminal activity abroad: