California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Friday that will allow for physicians to be disciplined for "misinformation" and "disinformation" in relation to Covid , sparking a protest at the State Capitol. Newsom defended his approval of the bill, AB 2098 , permitting the state medical board to punish doctors for infractions.According to the bill, introduced by Democratic Assemblyman Evan Low, "misinformation" iswhile "disinformation" means "misinformation that the licensee deliberately disseminated with malicious intent or an intent to mislead."Newsom acknowledged that while other similar bills may negatively impact doctors' abilities to effectively communicate with their patience, this law is safe.Media personality and Covid vaccine mandate critic Drew Pinsky, commonly known as Dr. Drew, expressed his skepticism on his live show."If I say anything other than standard empty slogans as specified by the academic and bureaucratic structure... that would qualify as misinformation," he said, giving an example of what he might say to a younger patient who may benefit from natural immunity over vaccination.Leigh Dundas, a human rights attorney, was one of the protestors at the capitol building in Sacramento, reported California Globe According to the lawyer, if the law stands, "guess who is next on the chopping block - the press."When tech entrepreneur Steve Kirsch addressed the protesters, he called out Democratic state Sen. Richard Pan, who is also a practicing pediatrician, for supporting the bill.Dr. Len Saputo, president of the organization Physicians and Patients Reclaiming Medicine, also held a press conference at the Capitol, where"If [Newsom] doesn't veto 2098, medicine will be changed forever... We will not have the right to counsel our patients in certain areas, because it will be prohibited by law," he said to reporters.According to Dr. Peter Mazolewski, a board-certified general surgeon, the policy will be "destructive" and "dangerous.""It'll be dangerous to patient care, it'll be destructive in the sense that there will be," he said on Fox News ' "America's Newsroom" show on Tuesday.Another physician in attendance was Dr. Michael Huang, who is currently under investigation and could lose his medical license for alleged "unprofessional conduct" under an August 2021 guidance issued by the medical board, which disciplines physicians for inappropriately granting medical exemptions from masking or vaccination policies."Please help me. I don't want to get hurt again," said the firefighter, according to the doctor.Huang maintains that he did not act inappropriately, and that he was able to help thousands of similar patients with medical exemptions so that they could keep going to work or school."I'm here to protect your health," said Huang. "I'm here to make sure that you will not be hurt.""There are very few medical professionals that are willing to give medical exemptions because they are afraid," Huang said to Epoch Times in a December interview.