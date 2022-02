NBC News hired Stephen Hayes, one of the key architects of Iraq War misinformation, to serve as a political analyst across all of its properties amid a media drumbeat for a war with Russia. Despite Hayes publishing the seminal book amplifying one of the most egregious lies of the Iraq debacle, NBC's Chuck Todd lauded him as "a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment." Meanwhile, CNN just hired another Iraq War proponent, right-wing propagandist Jonah Goldberg.

Despite Hayes publishing the seminal book amplifying one of the most egregious lies of the Iraq debacle, NBC's Chuck Todd lauded him as "a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment." Speaking of CNN, its employees effusively praised their network's recently deposed president, Jeff Zucker, even after Zucker oversaw the lionization of Andrew Cuomo while the New York governor was shielding his health care industry donors from legal consequences amid a massacre of nursing home residents. Rolling Stone reported that one source said Zucker was personally involved in engineering the Cuomo promotion — and even helped write talking points for the governor.

Corporate media began touting a comeback for Cuomo and his brother, Chris, with no mention of the nursing home catastrophe, as if nothing bad happened over the last two years.

An MSNBC-platformed Washington newsletter blasted out propaganda touting Kroger's "great pay and benefits" — even as thousands of its employees are struggling to afford basic necessities, and even as the grocery chain bankrolls lobbying groups working to kill union rights legislation.

The New York Times told its readers that President Joe Biden's "big climate goals depend on Congress" — somehow not mentioning that they also depend on Biden, who has been using his executive authority to expand drilling at a faster pace than President Donald Trump.

Less than two years after the New York Times told its readers that 100,000 pandemic deaths under Trump was "incalculable," the newspaper has now decided that 900,000 deaths is now a ho-hum story that Americans are bored with. "Though deaths are still mounting, the threat from the virus is moving, for now, farther into the background of daily life for many Americans," the paper wrote.

MSNBC aired an interview with a New York Times columnist blaming inflation on workers getting COVID relief money, rather than on corporations using their monopoly power to fleece consumers with higher prices that then fund giant executive pay packages and shareholder dividends.

whether it comes from "their" team.

The difference between "media" and actual journalism is the root of the misinformation crisis.

The largest media outlets are platforming con artists, skewing the news, and immersing the country in a flood of lies."Misinformation" is all the rage these days — it's the topic du jour. Polls suggest we all agree that it's a problem, and lately liberals appear most mad at it —Notably, the ire is rarely directed at a corporate media machine that systematically rewards and praises the purveyors of misleading propaganda, and continues to flood the country with information sewage.Consider the past week of media news, while the Joe Rogan controversy dominated headlines:Obviously, multiple wrongs don't make a right. Rogan platforming public health nonsense and environmental misinformation — and using racial slurs — is not somehow absolved by corporate media concurrently immersing the world in an ocean of self-serving bullshit. His behavior is bad on its own merits. Full stop.But corporate media doesn't get to lie the country into a war and a financial crisis, continue enriching right-wing fabulists, offer up news literally "presented by" corporate villains , and then pretend that a podcaster is the singular source of misinformation.Despite crocodile tears about "free speech," none of the central players in the hullabaloo are heroes or victims — they are all making a mint off selling controversy, garbage, and fake outrage.The real victim here is the general public.We need a Fourth Estate that does not reward peddlers of the most outrageous lies — like, say, a Saddam-Al Qaeda "connection" — with prominent gigs.And we need an information infrastructure that preferences accurate, verifiable, and indisputable facts so that the public can make informed decisions.Likewise, if you are a Rogan fan or a Fox News maven who purports to want the "real truth" while you cheer him or Tucker Carlson peddling climate denial and vaccine misinformation , then you don't actually care about truth at all.That's the kind of news organization we're working to build here. And we know it's going to take a long time to build a true independent and trustworthy Fourth Estate in the wreckage of a corporate media landscape, where the flames of bullshit smolder and suffocate the discourse.But that's the only way forward.