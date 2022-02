© Getty Images /Carmen Mandato



The podcaster says 'nobody listens' to the network.Comedian Joe Rogan has called on CNN to "be honest," after hosts Brian Stelter and Don Lemon criticized his hugely popular Spotify podcast. Rogan attacked CNN's falling ratings, saying "nobody listens to" these presenters."Stop this editorial perspective with guys like Brian Stelter and Don Lemon that nobody listens to," Rogan said on the latest episode of his podcast on Thursday. "Nobody is, like, chiming in saying, 'Oh yeah, finally we get the voice of reason.' Nobody thinks that."Stelter and Lemon emerged as some of Rogan's harshest critics during a recent bout of controversy, in which liberal news outlets and celebrities called on Spotify to cancel its contract with the former UFC commentator due to his hosting of Covid-skeptic and vaccine-critical guests. The controversy deepened when Rogan's critics dug up old footage of him saying the N word, leading Spotify to remove 70 episodes of 'The Joe Rogan Experience' featuring controversial language.Rogan also apologized for using such terms, much to the annoyance of some fans who pointed out that the current president of the United States is on camera uttering the same words. However, as he was apologizing, Rogan described efforts to "silence" him as a "political hit job."In addition to describing Rogan's popularity as a "problem," in the words of Stelter, CNN brought on a researcher this week to help explain the podcaster's success. The network was mocked for this move, with National Review writer Dan McLaughlin joking