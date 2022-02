Former President Donald Trump said Joe Rogan should "stop apologizing" to leftie "lunatics" amid his ongoing Spotify podcast controversy."Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but," Trump said in a statement Monday night."That's not you and it never will be!"Rogan issued an apology on Saturday for his past use of the N-word after a video of him using the racial slur repeatedly on his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast went viral.The 54-year-old said past episodes of his podcast contained things "that I wish I hadn't said, or had said differently."He also apologized earlier this month — and pledged more balance — after a string of artists, starting with Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, quit Spotify and accused him of spreading COVID-19 misinformation on his wildly popular podcast.In the wake of the latest saga involving the racial slurs, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek sent a letter to staffers on Sunday criticizing Rogan's comments — but said the company would not be "canceling" him.Rogan removed some of his podcast episodes from Spotify after issuing his apology, according to Ek.