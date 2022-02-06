Society's Child
70 episodes of Joe Rogan's podcast memory-holed from Spotify as new controversy emerges - UPDATE: Deleted show-count hits 113
CNET
Fri, 04 Feb 2022 20:05 UTC
This week, Grammy-winning singer India.Arie, who has pulled her catalog from Spotify, shared a compilation video via Instagram that shows Rogan uttering a racial slur on numerous past episodes of his show. She also posted a message saying Rogan was problematic because of "his language around race."
The podcast host, who in 2020 inked a deal reportedly worth more than $100 million to distribute his show exclusively on Spotify, took to Instagram overnight to address the videos and apologize. "I certainly wasn't trying to be racist," Rogan said, "and I certainly would never want to offend someone for entertainment with something as stupid as racism."
The apology came shortly after a fan-made website found that roughly 70 episodes of the podcast were no longer available on Spotify. The website, JREMissing, uses Spotify's API to compare available episodes to a database of all episodes recorded.
Spotify has previously excluded episodes of the podcast for violating its content policies. CNET can't confirm a link between the currently circulating videos and the disappearance of the episodes. Neither Spotify nor Rogan responded to requests for comment.
The new controversy and apparent removals come amid broader concern about Rogan's podcast serving as a platform for COVID misinformation. Rocker Neil Young and folk icon Joni Mitchell pulled their music from Spotify after an open letter signed by more than 250 medical professionals, researchers and professors pointed to the podcast as evidence the streaming service was assisting in the promotion of misinformation.
CEO Daniel Ek has defended the inclusion of Rogan on the company's roster and told a company town hall that the podcast was vital to Spotify's success.
"If we want even a shot at achieving our bold ambitions, it will mean having content on Spotify that many of us may not be proud to be associated with," Ek said during the town hall. "Not anything goes, but there will be opinions, ideas and beliefs that we disagree with strongly and even makes us angry or sad."
Comment: Not everyone thinks the rationale to get Rogan canceled is pure as the driven snow:
UPDATE 06/02/2022: The New York Post reports:
Spotify has pulled more than 100 episodes of embattled podcaster Joe Rogan's show, according to a web site which tracks the podcast.
JREMissing reported Saturday that 113 episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience, many of them older and recorded before his recent COVID-19 controversy, had been yanked.
Among the missing shows are those featuring well-known conservatives, far-right pundits or conspiracy theorists, including Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, Michael Malice, Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos, as well as comedians like Rich Vos and Little Esther and Bulletproof founder Dave Asprey.
Rogan has been off Spotify's airwaves for a week. The podcaster apologized and pledged more balance on his wildly popular but controversial podcast on Jan. 30, after a rush of rock legends quit Spotify and accused him of spreading COVID-19 misinformation.
Among Joe Rogan's missing podcast episodes are featuring Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes, Michael Malice, Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos.
Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, singer/songwriter India Arie, Mary Trump and writer Brene Brown are among those who have pulled their work off the platform.
Rogan was forced to apologize a second time Friday, after Arie showed a now-viral clip of Rogan uttering the n-word numerous times in his podcast over the years. Rogan called the instances of him saying the n-word "regretful and shameful."
Upon his return to the platform Friday, Rogan, 54, slammed a 10 p.m. curfew which had been enacted in Montreal last month as COVID infections surged, calling the restriction, "wild."
"It's been pretty clear up until this point that all these lockdowns don't work. They don't stop the spread," he said.
A recent study released by experts at Johns Hopkins backed up Rogan's assertions, finding that lockdowns and other restrictions in the first wave of the pandemic reduced COVID deaths by just .2 percent.
Cancel this.
Skynyrd was right, Neil needs to sh*t the hell up.
I used to like Neil better than dylan but they can both whine somewhere else .Nugent a way better guitarist anyways.
In a recent interview with Kristi Leigh, Nugent weighed in on the matter in his own characteristic style. “ I hope he’s healthy and happy, but I think his brain is so burnt, he doesn’t know what happy is anymore. If he is ‘rockin’ in the free world,’ then he wants to censor somebody who’s bringing information from world-renowned virologists and epidemiologists and calling that misinformation, but he’s gonna quote Joe Biden as the decree of… Are you kidding me? “ When you do that much mind-destroying chemicals upon yourself, your brain is burnt and you struggle to find logic, truth and common sense. Neil Young has no common sense. He’s out of his mind. And all you can do is pray for him and ignore his stupidity. That’s what I do, ” Nugent said.