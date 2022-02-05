© Vivian Zink / Syfy / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images



Fact-check 1: Are young people more likely to get myocarditis from the vaccine or COVID-19?

The findings show the risks of myocarditis associated with the two mRNA vaccines to be slightly higher in people aged under 40 and particularly after the second Moderna vaccine. For these people, the study estimated that there were an extra 10 myocarditis events per million people following a positive SARS-CoV-2 test and an extra 15 per million following a second dose of mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine.

Fact-check 2: People who are vaccinated after recovering from COVID-19 are at greater risk of developing side effects

Johns Hopkins University states, "If you had COVID-19 before being vaccinated, the first injection may cause more noticeable side effects than for people who have not had the coronavirus";

A British study says that "people who have had a previous COVID-19 infection are almost twice as likely to experience one or more mild whole body (systemic) after effects compared to people who didn't have COVID-19 (33% vs 19%) from a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine dose";

A U.S. study has found, "Vaccine recipients with pre-existing immunity experience systemic side effects with a significantly higher frequency" than those who had not contracted COVID before vaccination; and

Another study states that the occurrence of certain side effects after vaccination could indicate that the individual had recovered from COVID-19.

In one case, the BBC created a strawman argument; in another, it verified the claim made on Rogan's podcast.