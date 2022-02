© Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images

the activists realize they've drawn blood, and continue to push for outright censorship.

But to the functionaries of the blue stack, every day might as well be 9/11.

Joe Rogan has found himself in the crosshairs of many of America's most powerful institutions. Although he has long been a thorn in the side of progressives who object to his free-wheeling conversations on America's most popular podcast, the latest controversy was kicked off by an open letter penned by 270 doctors, health care professionals, and academics who complained about interviews in which Rogan and his guests express skepticism about COVID vaccinations. The letter's authors demanded that Spotify "immediately establish a clear and public policy to moderate misinformation on its platform."Although they represented a tiny portion of America's medical professionals, these public health activists were able to win widespread from the mainstream news media , with only minor protest from conservative media,This activist-media alliance soon won support from a third group: major celebrities. The countercultural musician Neil Young announced that he would be pulling all his music from the Spotify streaming service in protest of Rogan's presence there.Soon after, singer Joni Mitchell and rock musician Nils Lofgren joined in.The U.S. government, forbidden by contemporary constitutional law from simply censoring Rogan itself, dispatched Surgeon General Vivek Murthy to reinforce President Joe Biden's message imparted last year that social media platforms are " killing people " by allowing too much freedom of speech about the pandemic, the virus, and the vaccines.Eventually, Spotify got the message. It announced new platform rules that include adding advisories to select content dealing with COVID.Its CEO promised to devote $100 million of company money on content from "historically marginalized groups," which in this case is likely to be defined exclusively by progressive activists (don't expect a lot of sponsored podcasts on Asian American opposition to racial preferences in college admissions). In the span of a week, Rogan posted two separate apologies for his past content.The authors of the open letter that initiated the firestorm, however, are not satisfied. One of them told Rolling Stone that the Spotify advisories will just create a "'false balance' problem. It's designed to look like they're doing something, but they're not doing anything. It's more spectacle than substance."The institutions successfully driving this push for ideological conformity across American life —Sometimes the foot soldiers of the blue stack are explicit about their goals. Shortly after conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was banned from Spotify, YouTube, and Facebook in 2018 — an early test case of blue stack power — then-CEO Jack Dorsey noted that the reason he wasn't banned from Twitter was simply that "he hasn't violated our rules." Dorsey suggested instead that it was important for journalists to "document, validate, and refute" false information so "people can form their opinions."Last July, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was clear when she suggested that individual social media bans should apply across the entire internet.The blue stack presents America's elite with something they've always craved but has been out of reach in a liberal democracy: the power to swiftly crush ideological opponents by silencing them and destroying their livelihoods. Typically, American cultural, business, and communication systems have been too decentralized and too diffuse to allow one ideological faction to express power in that way. American elites, unlike their Chinese counterparts, have never had the ability to imprison people for wrong-think or derank undesirables in a social credit system."We don't want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories, and we don't want to waste the listeners' and readers' time on stories that are just pure distractions," Terrence Samuels, NPR's managing editor for news, said at the time, explaining why the publicly funded network wouldn't cover an incriminating story about the Democratic candidate and his family a few weeks before the election. But who really believes this same sequence of events would have occurred had an identical story been about Donald Trump Jr.'s ties to China? The blue stack is, after all, monochromatic.The social media giant Facebook went from actively suppressing anti-lockdown protests in the spring of 2020 by taking down their pages for violating pandemic protocols to openly endorsing Black Lives Matter protests during the summer of 2020. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had plenty of cover as public health experts, newly minted members of the stack, themselves urged people to ignore pandemic restrictions and take to the streets. Most major corporations in America followed suit , effectively endorsing a movement that, whatever its promised upsides might have been, divided most Americans. As a crucial member of the blue stack, a media that had once at least aspired to the appearance of impartiality pulled its weight.Even America's payment processors have joined the ranks of the stack.When disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo became too much of an embarrassment for the blue stack, ActBlue, the progressive fundraising platform that now exerts a near monopoly over the movement's online donors, kicked him off , crippling his ability to raise money for any future campaign.To get a sense of what happens when ActBlue removes you from their services, recall that a group of populist activists who had supported Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential bid created the group Brand New Congress to elect populists to both major parties. But they quickly found that ActBlue would not allow them to fundraise if they supported both Democrats and Republicans, making it virtually impossible for them to pursue their mission. Brand New Congress quickly dropped its goal of electing a bipartisan slate of populists and today only endorses Democrats.And the goal of cutting off heretics from financial resources extends far beyond campaigns. The conservative author Michelle Malkin, who has long rankled the stack with her views on immigration, was told she and her husband can no longer rent community spaces hosted by Airbnb because she spoke at a conference that was hosted by an organization deemed a "hate group" by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Southern Poverty Law Center. Even booking yourself a vacation home now comes with an ideological litmus test.In its current arrangement, the blue stack is unsustainable. Continuing to marginalize large swaths of the country will result in increased polarization and even greater suspicion between ordinary Americans and elites. The week before Neil Young pulled his music from Spotify, the Royal Society, the United Kingdom's national academy of science, released a report warning governments and social media platforms not to rely on censorship to combat scientific information, noting that "removing content may exacerbate feelings of distrust."Quite right: What the United States needs now more than anything is trust. We must learn to get along with each other, even if not everything everyone says is always 100% scientifically accurate or conforms to rapidly evolving progressive standards of etiquette. Trying to berate and bully ordinary people and the outlets they enjoy into submission will only push them into ever darker modes of thought. For the sake of democracy, we have to find a way to break up the blue stack and reinvigorate pluralism in the United States.Zaid Jilani is a freelance journalist who has previously worked for UC Berkeley's Greater Good Science Center, The Intercept, and the Center for American Progress. He also writes a newsletter at inquire.substack.com . He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and received his master's from Syracuse University. He is originally from the Atlanta area.