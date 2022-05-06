a California bill is now threatening to strip doctors of their medical licenses if they express medical views that the state does not agree with.

Bhattacharya's Personal Battle

"Big tech outlets like Facebook and Google followed suit, suppressing our ideas, falsely deeming them 'misinformation,'" Bhattacharya writes.10"I started getting calls from reporters asking me why I wanted to 'let the virus rip,' when I had proposed nothing of the sort. I was the target of racist attacks and death threats.



Despite the false, defamatory and sometimes frightening attacks, we stood firm. And today many of our positions have been amply vindicated. Yet the soul searching this episode should have caused among public health officials has largely failed to occur. Instead, the lesson seems to be: Dissent at your own risk .



I do not practice medicine — I am a professor specializing in epidemiology and health policy at Stanford Medical School. But many friends who do practice have told me how they have censored their thoughts about COVID lockdowns, vaccines, and recommended treatment to avoid the mob ...



This forced scientific groupthink — and the fear and self-censorship they produce — are bad enough. So far, though, the risk has been social and reputational. Now it could become literally career-ending."

Do You Want Your Doctor To Be Muzzled by the State?

But as far as what might constitute "misinformation" or "disinformation" is unclear and basically left open for interpretation — by the state.

"Doctors, fearing loss of their livelihoods, will need to hew closely to the government line on COVID science and policy, even if that line does not track the scientific evidence.



After all, until recently, top government science bureaucrats like Dr. Fauci claimed that the idea that COVID came from a Wuhan laboratory was a conspiracy theory, rather than a valid hypothesis that should be open to discussion. The government's track record on discerning COVID truths is poor.



The bill claims that the spread of misinformation by physicians about the COVID vaccines 'has weakened public confidence and placed lives at serious risk.' But how significant is this problem in reality? Over 83% of Californians over the age of 50 are fully vaccinated (including the booster) ...



What is abundantly clear is that this bill represents a chilling interference with the practice of medicine. The bill itself is full of misinformation and a demonstration of what a disaster it would be to have the legislature dictate the practice of medicine."

The Shanghai Model

"Shanghai is the model for the terrifying dangers of giving dictatorial powers to public health officials," Bhattacharya writes.13"The harrowing situation unfolding there is a testament to the folly of a virus containment strategy that relies on lockdown.



For two weeks, the Chinese government has locked nearly 25 million people in their homes, forcibly separated children from their parents, killed family pets, and limited access to food and life-saving medical care — all to no avail. COVID cases are still rising, yet the delusion of suppressing COVID persists.



In America, many of our officials still have not abandoned their delusions about COVID and the exercise of power this crisis has allowed. As the Shanghai debacle demonstrates, of all the many terrible consequences of our public health response to COVID, the stifling of dissenting scientific viewpoints by the state might be the most dangerous."





The Science Deniers Are in Power

Anyone who has followed this circus over the past year realizes that the FDA has completely ignored loud and clear warning bells showing the shots are far from safe and nowhere near as effective as initially claimed.



Californians, Vote NO on COVID Tyranny Bills

Senate Bill 1390, introduced by Sen. Pan, which seeks to criminalize "amplification of harmful content" on social media platforms.

Assembly Bill 1797, introduced by Assembly member Weber, which calls for the creation of a centralized vaccination registry.

Senate Bill 1464, introduced by Pan, which would strip state funding from any law enforcement agency that "publicly announces that they will not follow, or adopts a policy stating that they will not follow, a public health order." Those funds would instead be reallocated to the county public health department. Essentially, this bill would coerce sheriffs and police officers to violate their conscience or the law, or both, in the name of "public health policy."

Senate Bill 871, introduced by Pan, which would mandate all school children, ages 5 and older, be "fully vaccinated" against COVID-19. The bill would also repeal exceptions to mandatory hepatitis B vaccination to attend school, and would remove the personal belief exemption against vaccination.

Senate Bill 866, introduced by Wiener and Pan, which would authorize minors, 12 years and older, to consent to vaccines without the consent of a parent or guardian.

Senate Bill 1479, introduced by Pan, which would expand "contagious, infectious, or communicable disease testing and other public health mitigation efforts to include prekindergarten, onsite after school programs, and child care centers," and require each school district, county office of education, and charter school to create a COVID-19 testing plan, and report testing data to State Department of Public Health.

"If you are a resident of California, please consider taking the additional step of contacting your respective senators and assembly members in addition to filling out the online portal. See Californians for Medical Freedom for step-by-step instructions on how to contact your local legislators as well as what to say if you decide to call (which is recommended).



The PERK website is also a very helpful way to track the hearing dates and status of these bills. In the comments, Donald Tipon has provided additional links for opposing AB2098 and AB1797 from A Voice for Choice Advocacy."





Front Groups Marshal the Ignorant

It's quite clear that the CCDH exists to fabricate "evidence" that is then used to destroy the opposition in order to control the information, and the NLFD uses the CCDH's fabrications as justification to suppress First Amendment rights.

An Open War on the Public

