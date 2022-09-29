Leftist Ardern, who ruled her country like a 20th Century despot during the COVID pandemic, called out for a new type of internet with "rules and transparency."
In the next breath, she says she "values free speech so highly." She is the typical leftist elitist leader in the world today. And she insists on giving Communist Justin Trudeau a run for his money.
Comment: She's allied with neither left nor right, she's merely a willing pawn using political parties to implement the establishment's nefarious agenda.
Jacinda Ardern asked, "How do you tackle climate change if people don't believe it exists?"
And, "How do you ensure the human rights of others are upheld when they are subjected to hateful and dangerous ideology?"
Ardern does not understand the concept of human rights she pretends to promote.
She really is the worst.
Comment: Indeed. She's right up there.
Comment: This is the same Ardern who, during the 'pandemic', actually said: "unless you hear it from us, it is not the truth"; that the vaccinated and unvaccinated were 'different classes'; that the vaccinated wouldn't 'die' of covid; who smiled whilst talking about the deaths of despair caused by the lockdowns; and this is the same New Zealand that enforced some of the harshest and longest lockdowns - then said that orgies were fine - and yet which, despite a shockingly compliant population, failed miserably to ever achieve its declared zero covid objective: