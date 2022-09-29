© Sputnik



Washington risks becoming a direct party to the war with continued arms shipments, Moscow's envoy warned.Asked about recent comments from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken - who said the White House has no problem with Kiev using Western arms to attack territories that voted to join Russia - Ambassador Anatoly Antonov warned that the weapons shipments only risk "further escalation of the conflict."Earlier in the day, Blinken insisted the US "will never recognize the annexation of Ukrainian territory by Russia," referring to votes in the two Donbass republics already recognized by Moscow - Donetsk and Lugansk - as well as the Ukrainian regions of Zaporozhye and Kherson, which are largely under the control of the Russian military. All four regions voted overwhelmingly to join Russia, according to local referendum observers."Ukraine has the absolute right to defend itself throughout its territory, including to take back the territory that has been illegally seized, one way or another, by Russia. And the equipment, the weapons that we and many other countries are providing, have been used very effectively to do just that," Blinken said.The Biden administration previously said it received "assurances" from the Ukrainian government that US-made long-range rocket artillery systems would not be used for attacks on Russian soil. However, at the time it was not clear whether those guarantees applied to Crimea, which voted to reunite with Russia in a 2014 referendum similar to those that took place this week, and Kiev has since launched strikes on the peninsula.