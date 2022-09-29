Puppet Masters
Ukraine can use Western weapons against 'territories seized by Russia' - US
RT
Thu, 29 Sep 2022 19:55 UTC
Washington has no objections to Kiev using Western-supplied weapons to target territories that may decide to join Russia, as the US considers the votes to do so illegitimate, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.
The US and its allies have supplied Ukraine with a variety of weapons, including tube and rocket artillery. At a joint press conference with his Indian counterpart Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Washington, Blinken was asked if the US had any objections to Ukraine using those weapons to attack targets in Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporozhye and Kherson, which just wrapped up a vote on joining Russia.
"We will never recognize the annexation of Ukrainian territory by Russia," Blinken told reporters. "Ukraine has the absolute right to defend itself throughout its territory, including to take back the territory that has been illegally seized, one way or another, by Russia. And the equipment, the weapons that we and many other countries are providing, have been used very effectively to do just that."
Russia's "annexation" of the Donbass republics and the two regions will make zero difference to either Ukraine or the US, Blinken insisted. "The Ukrainians will continue to do what they need to do to get back the land that has been taken from them. We will continue to support them in that effort."
In June, when the US first sent long-range HIMARS rocket artillery to Ukraine, Blinken said he had received "assurances" from Kiev that they will not be used on Russian territory, and that he believed them due to a "strong trust bond."
Kiev's forces have since used the US-supplied weapons to target civilians in Donbass, Kherson and Zaporozhye, which are under Russian control. Ukraine has also bombed Crimea and border towns in the Russian regions of Kursk and Belgorod. Crimea rejoined Russia in March 2014, after the US-backed coup in Kiev, while Donetsk and Lugansk declared independence.
Blinken also accused Russia of a "diabolical scheme" to deport or "disappear" the local Ukrainian population and "bus in" Russians who would then vote in a manipulated referendum to get annexed by Moscow.
Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev's failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev's main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and "create powerful armed forces."
In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.
Reader Comments
I guess further engagement and mobilization in NATO countries is on the list next.. Apparently the 450 million + Europeans against 150 million Russians goes well along the traditional army doctrine of 3 to 1 manpower ratio for necessary victory in assaultI guess the US/EU leaders are really that stupid, and such a thing may come.
Nonwithstanding the confirmed kill ratio of 10 Ukrainians for 1 Russian soldier, despite a 3:1 Ukrainian superiority in numbers.
And nonwithstanding the Russian industrial base that churns out weapons and ammunition daily that the just-in-time interconnected Western manufacturers will take months, or almost a year.
And nonwithstanding the fact that the Russians held back certain weapons they will use against Nato, and refrained from legitimate targets in the Ukraine, which they will not if Nato interferes.
Not even commenting to the recent Western threat related to nuclear weapons ...
Who profits? Certainly the elites, the common peasant not so much. But considering Americans already advised everyone to pull out of Russia, something's on the move. Drang nach Osten remastered (hint: it will fail like it always did). I think the West knows that very well too. But depopulation is too much of a temptation for them, I guess..
But depopulation is too much of a temptation for them, I guess..This is the open question here.
I think the depopulation is half "fait accompli", with millions (or billions) are walking zombies. Perhaps TPTB now wish they had timed the vaxx ingredients for shorter terms. The vaxxed can still do a lot of damage until they drop dead.
In that light, it would make sense for the US/EU to keep the low-intensity war going as long as possible. Because, latest when it is over, the impoverished Western populus will turn against their slavedrivers. And this might well include parts of the Western military.
I guess further engagement and mobilization in NATO countries is on the list next.. Apparently the 450 million + Europeans against 150 million Russians goes well along the traditional army doctrine of 3 to 1 manpower ratio for necessary victory in assault
Let's see how we manage such nonsense on Green Energy sources and a bug diet with most people dying from heart attack along the way to the meatgrinder.. it's hardly anything else at this point, depopulation by war is the most effective method and some European countries are the only along with Israel and USA to allow women into army, so the depop goes well enough even if low testosterone males are not convinced enough to ever enter the army duty.. Duty of getting killed is the greatest one of them, as the conflict will always be created for some or other profit..
They'll freeze us & starve us nearly to death to make us go against "that evil Putin" and "take back what is ours", 'tis too a well working scheme of forcing the masses to do war with other masses.. All the while USA enjoys less competition on the market and war profit on land far, far away.. behind the pond. Isn't that a cliché already?