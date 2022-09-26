russia referendum ukraine
"Sham democracy!" screamed Western media in unison, following Putin's historic announcement on 21 September 2022 that referenda would be held shortly in the breakaway Donbass republics of Lugansk and Donetsk, along with two more neighboring regions of southeastern Ukraine.

In this NewsReal, Joe and Niall discuss the Russian 'escalation' in southeastern Ukraine; the historic Italian election; the endless 'headlies' about Putin, nukes and Russia; Western leaders' god-awful 'leadership'; and Lavrov's dynamite speech at the 77th UN General Assembly.


Running Time: 01:39:47

Download: MP3 — 68.5 MB


This podcast will soon be available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee. Show Notes