© Antonio Masiello/Getty Images/Global Look Press/Tomas Tkacik/KJN



Finland is working on new regulations that would further tighten restrictions on Russian tourists,told journalists on Wednesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.Haavisto said, adding thatThe Finnish Foreign Ministry is currently working with a group of experts on a "solution" to help Finland "limit this traffic or completely stop it," the foreign minister stated, adding that the measures might involve new laws or amendments to existing ones. In any case, the national parliament "will quickly deal with it," he said, without naming any specific dates for potential changes.Unlike the Baltic states, which repeatedly cited "security reasons" for introducing visa restrictions against Russian tourists,Haavisto noted.he said. Russians cannot continue to spend their vacations in Europe as usual when their nation is "waging a war," according to Haavisto.Finland already has a mechanism in place that allows it to deny visas to Russians and deny entry to those who already have them. Earlier this week,according to RIA Novosti.The EU suspended a visa facilitation agreement with Russia earlier this month. Some member states also stopped issuing tourist and business visas, while the three Baltic states and Poland announced they would deny entry to all Russian citizens, even those with valid Schengen visas issued by other EU members.