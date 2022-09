© Alexander Spatari via Getty Images

Gays Against Groomers lost their ability to conduct commerce through PayPal, while pedophile-advocacy group Prostasia remains open for business.A gay rights organization was deplatformed by PayPal and its subsidiary Venmo, only to discover on Thursday that pro-pedophile organization Prostasia continues to be on good business terms with the multinational financial technology company. Gays Against Groomers , an organization comprised entirely of gay, lesbian, bisexual, and even transgender people, launched in 2022 and has had meteoric success at attracting followers to their cause exposing the harms done to children by some radicals hiding behind the LGBTQ banner. Gays Against Groomers wrote early on Tuesday that PayPal and Venmo had dropped them for "violating" their user agreement.Ironically, PayPal sported a banner that said "Open For All" on Twitter during Pride month in June, which their U.K. account still displays.Prostasia accepts donations through their website by credit card, check, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as well as PayPal and Venmo.Of particular concern is a forum hosted by Prostasia called the MAP Support Club (MSC) , which is described as a "chat-based peer-support network for teenagers and adults who self-identify as being attracted to younger minors." MAP Support Club invites "minor attracted people" aged 13 years old and up to participate in online chats about "minor attraction."While "groomer" is sometimes used to describe the process of adults initiating a sexual or predatory relationship with minors, the word can also be used to describe a process of indoctrinating naive children into cultish ideologies.Attracting even more drama, PayPal last week threatened to pull their sponsorship of the Phoenix Suns NBA basketball team if owner Robert Sarver remained part of the franchise at the end of his suspension.In a statement, PayPal President and CEO Dan Schulman pointed to his company's "strong record of combatting racism, sexism and all forms of discrimination," and said Sarver's conduct is "unacceptable and in conflict with our values.""In light of the findings of the NBA's investigation, we will not renew our sponsorship should Robert Sarver remain involved with the Suns organization, after serving his suspension," Schulman said.There has been a notable increase in user banningsto "fight extremism and protect marginalized communities." According to their press release , the ADL said the collaboration "launched a research effort to address the urgent need to understand how extremist and hate movements throughout the U.S. are attempting to leverage financial platforms to fund criminal activity."PayPal did not respond to The Daily Wire's request for comment in time for publication.