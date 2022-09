Two suitcases full of human body parts were discovered in an apartment in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn on Wednesday by the building's superintendent after neighbors reported a wafting malodorous odor. According to local news , authorities believe they are the remains of a 22-year-old woman, a resident who had not been seen for several days. A neighbor, Lindsey Vena, said, "This neighborhood is not the best neighborhood, to be honest with you, but this is outrageous. Absolutely outrageous. It makes me scared to even be around here. I'm just sick." The Daily Mail reports that the discovery was at 315 Linwood Street, a 10-story complex in Cypress Hills, which is a subsection of East New York. The building was constructed in 2020 and houses 100 individual units. The building was created to shelter many who were previously homeless.NYPD first found the remains at 1:30 pm but official investigators were unable to enter until 10 pm as they had to obtain a proper search warrant.NYPD is on the hunt for the boyfriend.Neighbor Lindsey Vena said, "This is scary. I live here with my family and it's just kind of wicked knowing that there's somebody doing something like this where you lay your head at night."