© vk.com / Andy Cartwright



The wife of rapper Andy Cartwright has been arrested after his body parts were found in their St Petersburg apartment.Marina Kokhal claims the 30-year-old rapper died of a drug overdose. Saying she wanted to make him disappear so he wouldn't be remembered for dying an inglorious death, she has admitted to chopping up his body.According to Saint Petersburg-based website 'Fontanka', the police were informed after 36-year-old Kokhal contacted a lawyer for advice, explaining that Cartwright had died four days ago of a drug overdose.Kokhal and the rapper - real name Alexander Yushko - have a young child, according to Russian news outlet Lenta.According to popular Telegram channel Baza, Cartwright's body parts were sawn "perfectly," his organs were cleaned in a washing machine, and his body parts were dumped in salt before being packaged and stored. The channel also claimed that Kokhal dismembered the body with the help of her mother, before perfectly cleaning the apartment and filling it with incense.Andy Cartwright is a well-known rapper in Russia and appeared on the very popular 'Versus Battle' series, garnering millions of views. Born in 1990 in the Ukrainian city of Nizhyn, he moved to Saint Petersburg in the 2000s.