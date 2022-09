© Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP



"Once the Lugansk and Donetsk People's Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions are integrated in the Russian Federation, the game is over. In fact, the US president has repeatedly said that his country is not at war with Russia and that he does not want to commit US troops on the ground to fight Russia nor he wants to use non-conventional weapons. Due to the domestic problems in the US, it would be difficult to reverse such an approach at least until the presidential elections in 2024."

"We know that the majority of people living in the territories liberated from the neo-Nazis, and these are primarily the historical lands of Novorossiya, do not want to live under the yoke of the neo-Nazi regime. We cannot, we have no moral right to let our kin and kith be torn to pieces by butchers; we cannot but respond to their sincere striving to decide their destiny on their own."

West Up in Arms About Russia's Move

"This is a strong deterrent that worked already in the case of Crimea. Should the US or some EU states not understand this point, the escalation of the war is a certitude."

"The referenda are a logical consequence of the current confrontation. It is part of the construction of the security zone of the Russian Federation. Furthermore, it ensures the participation of the populations residing there in political and civil life, compromised at least since 2008."

"Since 2001, the rest of the world started working on a new world order that aimed at relativizing the US dominance. Europe is a masterpiece of US dominance that cannot be left accessible to 'others' and should have no strategic autonomy. To do so, the US has consistently put pressure on Germany that dared defying the US with various agreements (not only in the energy sector) with Russia and commercial agreements with China. Plans to destabilize Germany and the EU started in 2004-2008 and got further since 2014, using Ukraine as a Trojan horse against the EU and Russia."

"Moreover, the deployment of additional Russian troops in LPR, DPR, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions creates the security conditions for the referendum to take place."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announcedon September 21 and, as the latter continues its special military operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine.Paolo Raffone, director of the CIPI Foundation, a Brussels-based geopolitical think tank, said:In a Wednesday address to the nation, Putin drew attention to "the policy of intimidation, terror, and violence" pursued by Kiev against Donbas residents and Ukrainians holding pro-Russian views. This policy has become "more massive, terrible and barbaric," the president underscored.The Donbas region has been under Kiev's attacks since 2014, when a US-backed coup d'état saw the democratically elected president, Victor Yanukovich, ousted by neo-Nazi paramilitary groups. The de facto authorities of Ukraine launched an "anti-terrorist" operation against the pro-Russian population of eastern Ukraine in April 2014. Regardless of the efforts of the Normandy Four, Kiev has rejected the path to reconciliation with its breakaway republics outlined in the Minsk Agreements.Meanwhile, Ukraine's opposition figures, journalists, politicians, and even children who voiced views contradicting Kiev's agenda have been routinely placed on the list of "enemies of Ukraine" by the notorious Mirotvorets ("Peacemaker") website, with some winding up dead. After the beginning of the Russian special operation on February 24, Ukrainian military forces and neo-Nazi battalions stepped up purges against pro-Russian Ukrainians as well as the torture and murder of Russian prisoners of war (POWs) Putin remarked:Putin further underscored thatThe president highlighted that Russia will protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty "by all the systems available to us," adding that Moscow possesses different types of weapons, some of which are more modern than NATO weapons.according to Raffone. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the US ambassador in Kiev both claimed that Russia's partial draft mobilization and the referenda are "signs of weakness." German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that the development is "bad and wrong," while British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace surmised that Putin's speech indicated that "Ukraine is winning." For his part, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw "cannot agree" with the Russian decision.No matter how western leaders react to Putin's speech, it is now clear thataccording to Raffone.Tiberio Graziani, chairman of Vision & Global Trends, an Italy-based international affairs think tank, said:The crisis stems from Washington's intent to preserve its declining global dominance, the scholar explained. The think tank director observes thatRaffone argued:Meanwhile, the partial draft mobilization announced by Putin, would have a stabilizing effect on the conflict, preventing it from further escalation, according to Raffone.