© Unknown



© Screenshot



Prior to the invasion on February 24th, Russia deployed approximately 180,000 troops near the Ukrainian border. (According to the U.S., it amassed "between 169,000-190,000 personnel"). The two separatist republics may have deployed another 34,000 troops (going by the 2021 estimates from the Institute for Strategic Studies).How many havesince the invasion began? (Note that 'casualties' is typically defined as 'dead plus wounded'.)As The Economist notes You can rely on secret Russian intelligence, use Ukrainian contact reports from the battlefield, or make inferences based on destroyed equipment.It's not entirely clear whether this figure includes the wounded. But it almost certainly doesn't, since otherwise it would probably be an underestimate - and the Ukrainian Government has no incentive to underestimate Russian casualties.On July 20th, theHis British and Estonian counterparts apparently concurred with this assessment. The 15,000 figure is not directly comparable with the 55,000 figure, since the former only goes up to July 20th, whereas the latter covers the whole period.Since the invasion began, two organisations -- have been tracking Russian deaths using a different method, namely(Their figures do not cover the two separatist republics.)This figure is almost certainly an underestimate, since not every death is reported publicly. The compilers of the database suggest the true figure may be 40-60% higher. Which means thatAccording to The Economist, the Donetsk People's Republic militia, "unlike the Russian army, have faithfully documented their casualties". And their official death toll is 3,069 up to September 15th.As far as I'm aware, no official figures are available for the Luhansk People's Republic militia. But if we assume they've experienced the same death rate as the DPR's militia, that would equate to 2,148 deaths.US officials recently estimated that 5,000 such mercenaries had been killed, which seems very high. Taking into account wounded, it would imply the entire deployment had been taken out of action.Nonetheless: summing these four figures implies that, up to September 9th or thereabouts, Russian forces have sufferedNote that the compilers of the above-mentioned database were able to identify the date of death in about two thirds of cases, and they find the number of daily deaths has decreased substantially in recent months (though this may not apply to Wagner and the two Donbas militias).In most cases, they were also able to identify the deceased's region-of-origin, and they find thatThis finding is consistent with claims made by Western intelligence.and The Economist believes this is about right for Russian forces in the Ukraine War. Although U.S. forces have seen higher ratios in recent conflicts (i.e., more wounded), the fighting in Ukraine has been particularly tense and Russia has worse battlefield medicine.up to the beginning of September. This figure does not include soldiers missing in action or those taken prisoner.