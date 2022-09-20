© Presidential Office of Ukraine

The armed conflict in Ukraine cannot be resolved through negotiations under current circumstances, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, as cited by Interfax.the news agency reported.Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has since declared that his country will only be satisfied by defeating Russia on the battlefield and pushing its forces from the entire territory claimed by Kiev.That includes Crimea, the former Ukrainian region that rejoined Russia after an armed coup in Kiev in 2014. Moscow considers Crimea to be under its sovereignty and its status not subject to discussions.Earlier this month, Ukraine launched a major military counter-offensive in its north east. At the same time Russian troops pulled back from some areas, which served to avoid major losses.Another of Kiev's attempts to make gains in the south was far less successful and reportedly resulted in serious casualties and loss of military equipment.