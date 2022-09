© Jewel Samad / AFP via Getty Images file



A new report found that the number of suicides among former service members is 1.37 times greater in eight states than the VA reported from 2014 to 2018.More military veterans died by suicide than the Department of Veterans Affairs had previously reported, a new study found."It's devastating," said Jim Lorraine, AWP's president, who served in the Air Force for 22 years. "I'm not only a veteran myself. My son serves, my son-in-law serves. My wife is a vet. I know a lot of veterans who have died from suicide."The report examined data from Alabama, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana and Oregon. Those eight states, which represent 18% of all U.S. veterans, were the only states to provide usable data, AWP said,Researchers said the discrepancy likely resulted from human error and a lack of resources that led states to undercount and mislabel veteran deaths."We're not pointing fingers at anyone," Lorraine said. "We're just saying it's sobering to look at the numbers."AWP said the data was corroborated by the Defense Department and state records. The group said the VA was "willing to discuss participation from the beginning," but the agency could not share identifiable data because of regulations that protect veteran privacy.In a statement, VA press secretary Terrence Hayes said ending veteran suicide was the agency's top clinical priority, and that the methodology behind the VA's National Suicide Prevention report was "well-established and consistent."We take every step possible to make sure that our veteran suicide data is accurate, because the first step to solving this problem is understanding it," Hayes said."The bottom line is this," Hayes continued. "One veteran suicide is one too many, and VA will continue to accurately measure veteran suicide so we can end veteran suicide."AWP, which launched in 2014, hopes more states will participate in the study's next phase.Lorraine said better collaboration would improve the accuracy of the data and lead to better prevention methods, which vary from one community to the next, depending on the demographics of the veteran population and other factors."This study belongs to the nation," said Lorraine, who retired in 2005 after nine combat deployments.At the time, Lorraine was the deputy command surgeon for the U.S. Special Operations Command, which oversees special operations within the Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force within the Defense Department."Together, we can do better," he said. "We can make a significant dent." Melissa Chan is a reporter for NBC News Digital with a focus on gun violence.