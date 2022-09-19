Society's Child
UK pubs and brewers risk closure due to tenfold price increase of CO2
RT
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 13:28 UTC
According to the report, the market disruption follows a warning from US fertilizer group CF Industries last month that it would shut down a major UK ammonia plant that makes CO2 as a byproduct. The company said its decision was due to soaring natural gas prices, which have made production unviable.
"Brewers have been approached with little or no notice by their suppliers to accept huge surcharges for the continued supply of CO2, or issued with 'force majeure' letters to say 'we can't guarantee that your supply will continue,'" policy director at the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) Andy Tighe told the media outlet. "This risks an awful lot of production coming to a standstill just at the wrong time," he warned.
The report also pointed out that gas suppliers have been struggling to source CO2 from international markets because of ammonia plant closures in Europe.
The energy price spikes and shortages have come as brewers prepare to increase production for Christmas. According to William Lees-Jones, managing director at JW Lees brewery in Middleton, Greater Manchester, the CO2 that had cost £250 a ton ($284) in June was priced last week at £2,800 a ton ($3,187).
Reader Comments
DUH!
Here is an image: [Link]
Over the years I collected enough of these sort of bottles, and there are many different types, so that when it was time to take the beer out of the secondary fermenter, all I had to do was add a little of that fine suga the yeast just like to eat up, mix things a little to make sure equilibrium in solution is achieved, and then one at a time transfer the contents of the secondary fermenter into the bottles - a few week later, wa-la, good home brew ready for consumption. After enjoying the drink, please save the bottle, clean it proper, and then round again it can go and really there is no need to acquire CO2 from afar when making beer small scale. Additionally, beer made small-scale is better you want my humble opinion.
Peace is.......
BK