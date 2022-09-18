Puppet Masters
Russia and China aren't trying to rule the world - Kremlin
Sun, 18 Sep 2022 13:53 UTC
"In implementing their bilateral relations, Russia and China do not lay claim to ruling the whole world," he told Russia's Rossiya 1 channel on Sunday. However, "we know that some other countries have this tendency," he added.
Moscow and Beijing also have "absolute similarity" in their views regarding "all sorts of provocative actions" by the US, according to President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson. He added that both countries consider Washington's "destabilizing behavior" to be "unacceptable."
The remark comes shortly after Putin met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan's Samarkand as part of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit last week.
The Russian head of state said Moscow "highly appreciates China's balanced position on the Ukraine crisis," adding that the Kremlin "understands China's concerns."
President Xi, in turn, thanked Moscow for its stance on the issue of Taiwan - an apparent reference to Russia's condemnation of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island last month.
Unlike most Western countries, China has not imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine, maintaining a good rapport with the Kremlin.
Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.
- John F. Kennedy
