© Global Look Press/Federation Council of Russia



"We have asked for help, including military, in restoring the territorial integrity of Armenia and ensuring the withdrawal of Azerbaijani Armed Forces."

The development comes amid continued clashes on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.Pashinyan claimed that Azerbaijani troops seized some Armenian territory as a result of the fighting. He also said thatwhich treats an attack on one member as an attack on all. He said:Earlier on Wednesday, the CSTO announcedThe delegation is expected to be led by CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas of Belarus and include Russian General Anatoly Sidorov, the head of the bloc's joint staff.Tensions between Baku and Yerevan spiked this week when troops engaged in clashes on the border, resulting in dozens of deaths on both sides, according to officials. Azerbaijan has previously accused Armenia of staging a large-scale "provocation" on the border by instigating violence - something Yerevan had denied.Relations between the two neighbors have been strained for decades because of theThe area is a de jure part of Azerbaijan but is mostly populated by ethnic Armenians, who sought to proclaim independence from Baku in the 1990s with support from Yerevan.over Nagorno-Karabakh, which saw Azerbaijan make some gains but eventuallyIn August, Baku demanded the "demilitarization" of the disputed region while Yerevan accused Azerbaijan of pressuring it into abandoning a route linking Armenian territory to Nagorno-Karabakh, which is also known as the Lachin corridor.