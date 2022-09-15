Puppet Masters
Push for unipolar world 'turning ugly' - Putin
RT
Thu, 15 Sep 2022 16:49 UTC
The remark came as he met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Russia and China "stand together for a just, democratic, multipolar world order based on international law and the central role of the UN, and not on some rules that somebody invented and attempts to impose on others without even explaining what they are," Putin said.
The administration of US President Joe Biden has been using the phrase "rules-based world order" to describe the way it prefers the world to operate.
During the meeting, Putin thanked Xi for China's balanced stance on the crisis in Ukraine. China has criticized Russia for having attacked the country, but blamed the US for triggering the escalation by its push to expand NATO.
Putin also reiterated Russia's support of the 'one China' policy and Beijing's claim of sovereignty over the island of Taiwan. The Chinese government has accused the US of undermining its territorial integrity by increasingly treating Taipei as a separate nation rather than a self-governing part of China.
Putin praised the SCO as "a forum for constructive and creative cooperation." He remarked that the members of the group have different cultural traditions, economic models and foreign policy priorities. Their willingness to work together as equal partners respecting each other has helped bolster the SCO's prominence in a relatively short period of time, the Russian leader remarked.
"It is now the biggest regional organization in the world, uniting a vast geographic space and about half of our planet's population," Putin stressed.
The SCO is an economic integration and trust-building organization that unites a number of Eurasian nations, including Russia and China. The list of its other permanent members includes India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. During the ongoing summit of the leaders of member states, Iran signed a commitment to upgrade its status from an observer to a full member.
Consciousness means, literally, "knowing-together." A development of consciousness would therefore mean knowing "more together," and so it would bring about a new relationship to everything previously known. For to know more always means to see things differently.
Recent Comments
If Putin can be as tenacious as Yasser Arafat he might be able to survive past agenda 2030: [Link] and then some! :)
I told my brother 3 weeks ago that single figure temperatures would arrive this weekend coming, he laughed, I was right.
The wokies are weeping in their pumpkin spice lattes over having to face the realities of their virtue signaling when the chickens come home to...
'Keep on murdering.' We'll see this winter/spring if Gert's theories are correct. That'd be a bummer.
Tough and smart guy, our VLad +1