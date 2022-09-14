elon musk
On Tuesday, Twitter's shareholders voted to approve Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout deal that was set in motion earlier this year.

According to The Verge, sources yesterday had suggested that a vast majority of shareholders were set to approve of the bid, with the required majority being locked in before Tuesday's meeting.

The vote comes as Musk is locked in a legal battle with the social media platform over an attempt to terminate the deal, after Musk sought data that confirmed that the number of Twitter accounts that are automated bot accounts is less than 5 percent.


Twitter sued Musk for his attempts to terminate the deal, arguing that Musk created their agreement. The trial is expected to begin in mid-October.