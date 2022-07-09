The tech world is reeling from the news that Elon has officially withdrawn his offer to buy Twitter after he realized he can still read the Babylon Bee by going directly to their website."Whew! I almost wasted a bundle!" said Musk to reporters. "I almost plopped down $44 billion just to bring the Babylon Bee back to Twitter, and it turns out they had their own website this whole time? Awesome!"Musk then took a break from designing rockets and solving Earth's underpopulation problem to sit at his computer and giggle at the marginally funny Christian satire of the Babylon Bee.At publishing time, The Babylon Bee announced their website is now for sale for a mere $4 billion.