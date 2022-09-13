© Vadim Savitskiy/Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/Reuters

The perpetrators of RussiaGate (of which the Ukraine mess is a continuation); the perps of the Covid-19 bioweapon op that will end up killing more Americans from the "vaccines" and the economic blowback of lockdowns as died from the virus itself; the backstage perps of the censoring and cancellation initiative run through the news and social media; the perps who arranged the ballot shenanigans in the 2020 elections; the perps who supported the Antifa and BLM riots of that same year; the perps behind the Mar-a-Lago raid; and, most threatening of all to the regime, the perps who concealed the Hunter Biden laptop evidence of international bribery and treason committed by the current President of the United States.

About the Author:

James Howard Kunstler is the author of many books including (non-fiction) The Geography of Nowhere, The City in Mind: Notes on the Urban Condition, Home from Nowhere, The Long Emergency and the four-book series of World Made By Hand novels, set in a post economic crash American future. His most recent book is Living in the Long Emergency; Global Crisis, the Failure of the Futurists, and the Early Adapters Who Are Showing Us the Way Forward. Jim lives on a homestead in Washington County, New. York, where he tends his garden and communes with his chickens.

Beware: Ukraine's touted Kharkov offensive is probably not what the US news media cracks it up to be....The Russians called their move into Ukraine last Februaryfor a reason. The description was precise.Russia could have completely disabled the Zelensky regime in an afternoon with air power, but they did not want to smash up the country's vital infrastructure and foreclose the peoples' future.The operation was designed to expel Ukrainian military forces from their forward dug-in positions along the Donbas frontier, where they had been shelling, harassing, and killing the Russian-speaking population for eight years — ever since the 2014 CIA-backed Maidan "color Revolution" brought Ukraine under American control.The precipitating event of the operation begun last winter was the renewed threat to bring Ukraine into NATO, for the purpose of putting bases on Russia's border. Russia would not tolerate that any more than America would tolerate Russian bases planted across our border with Mexico. The special operation was mounted towho displayed an increasingly psychotic drive to smash all boundaries that make civilized life possible, even in their own countries.Since then, the US has poured money into Ukraine at the rate of aboutWe're doing this at a moment in history when the US faces grave financial breakdown, along with the countries of the European Union and the UK. Nothing about our involvement in Ukraine is in the interest of the American people. Our foreign policy establishment has shown a blind animus toward Russia for no apparent good reason.At this point reasonable people might conclude that it is. Increasingly it looks likeas led by the megalomaniacs at the World Economic Forum (WEF). The coupsters also happen to be intriguing behind America's Democratic Party and the White House regime of theTo digress from Ukraine for a moment, let's consider the perilous condition of "Joe Biden's" regime just now.— the miasma of lies the regime has generated in its campaign to wreck our country —Much of this centers on thethe regime's clean-up crew, which has lost control of the clean-up. If the conservative opposition seizes majority control of the US House of Representatives on November 8, all the US players in this coup will be called to testify.This includes:as do the rogues and degenerates behind him. Hence, his recent mendacious fulminations against "MAGA Republicans [being] a threat to our democracy" and his ramped-up FBI police-state antics against Donald Trump and his associates.The New York Times today is ballyhooing the Ukraine military's "lightning advance" east of Kharkov.Rather the Russians appear to have made an orderly, tactical retreat from the outskirts of Kharkov, inducing the NATO-trained Ukraine forces eastward across the Siverskyi Donets River and out into the flat, open country where they will be cut off, cauldroned, and slaughtered.Why should this one be an exception?At the same time,leaving many Ukrainians without lights, hot water, communications — in short, what's needed to remain civilized. This was exactly what Russia had hoped to avoid the past eight months, but the obdurate pathological idiocy of our country's leaders has forced Russia to send a harsher message to provoke some rational thought here about ending this conflict. There is even chatter on the web that Russia is about to declare that the special military operation is now a war, with all that implies about targets.The US may be crazed beyond redemption, but the people of the NATO member countries might have had a clarifying experience lately watching their governments barter away the natural gas they desperately need to run industry and heat their homes this winter — in the foolish gesture of jumping on America's sanctions bandwagon. Will Germany, France, Italy, and the rest now leap into a war against Russia on the plains of Ukraine in winter?This appears to be just what has happened in Sweden's election on Sunday where a bloc of center-right parties has ousted the left government led by Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson.Will the US jump stupidly into World War Three over Ukraine? If not, how much does Russia have to disrupt life in the rest of Ukraine outside the Donbas to drive the US and NATO into serious peace talks? It better happen soon because otherwise— and probably before the November elections here.