Not because I couldn't 'handle it'.Another school year has begun. It's another year that I'm grateful to have left public education.From the outside, it doesn't make much sense for me to have left. I had a good reputation in my district among staff, students, and administration. The pay at public schools is markedly better. And being a private school teacher makes you something of an outcast among teacher colleagues — never quite "one of us."Working in a small Catholic school, I had to teach literature and grammar to three different grades, meaning six or seven classes in a day, which was astronomically more prep work than being solely the freshman English teacher. Since then, I've moved to an urban private school in the most crime-ridden zip code in my state, a far more challenging position than anything I'd faced before.My frustration began with the politics. The media accuses conservatives of politicizing education. Quite the contrary, they only notice what is there. I first encountered critical race theory in graduate school for education in 2016. Professional developments blather on about equity, social justice, and other progressive buzzwords unaware of how politically charged and controversial these supposed ideals are. Everyone obsessed over immutable characteristics. Teachers showed an obvious bias towards progressivism and the Democratic Party.And while the violence makes the news, the real detrimental effect is the constant low-level disruption. I can break up a fight and move on.On the curricular side, schools are dropping all preset learning standards and handing over control to students. No longer does a teacher expose his students to great works of literature and help them to fall in love with Gatsby or Romeo. Now, entertainment value and superficial student interest guide the classroom content. Vulgar young adult fiction and zealous political interest have replaced robust history and beautiful literature.Anytime these so-called "student centered," painfully individualistic approaches to education have been tried, they are found lacking. Structured environments with the teacher as an expert and authority always result in the most learning for the most students. Schools moved away from this tried-and-true method, and so I quit.Public education is in shambles. Teachers are leaving, students are leaving, and the system is set to crumble — weighed down by its own broken policies, overspending, and calcified bureaucracy. Meanwhile, the charter, private, home, and micro-school sectors are booming.And so I quit the old system to join something better.