Polk County sheriff's office say they dismantled a major human trafficking organisation.A police chief was among 160 people arrested in a sex trafficking sting operation in Florida on Friday.Mr Judd said Mr DiPrima "was no longer a police officer"."If all else fails, he can write a book: how to lose your career in three easy steps," Mr Judd told reporters.A high school IT executive from Ocoee was arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in the operation, Mr Judd said.A maths teacher and a physical education teacher were also arrested, the sheriff said."He's in the jail as a jail bird like the jail birds he watches," Mr Judd said.He added that two victims of sex trafficking had been discovered during the operation, and they believed there could be more.Cartersville Police Department said in a statement that Mr DiPrima had resigned after being placed on administrative leave.