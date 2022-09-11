Society's Child
Police chief among 160 people arrested in Florida sex sting, also Disney employees (of course)
Independent
Sat, 10 Sep 2022 14:43 UTC
A police chief was among 160 people arrested in a sex trafficking sting operation in Florida on Friday.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the arrested included a several teachers, a state corrections officer, two Disney employees and a former deputy chief of police from Georgia.
Sheriff's deputies executed a week-long sting called Operation Fall Haul II to find victims of a human trafficking organisation, Mr Grady told a press conference on Friday.
Jason DiPrima, the deputy chief of the Cartersville Police Department in Georgia, had been in Orlando for an American Polygraph Association workshop when he tried to hire a prostitute for $180 and a pack of White Claw, Mr Judd said.
The prostitute was actually an undercover detective, and he was arrested for soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation.
Mr Judd said Mr DiPrima "was no longer a police officer".
"If all else fails, he can write a book: how to lose your career in three easy steps," Mr Judd told reporters.
"You would have thought as a high-ranking police officer that he would have known better. But he didn't. And now he's got a lot of issues," he said.
A high school IT executive from Ocoee was arrested for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old in the operation, Mr Judd said.
A maths teacher and a physical education teacher were also arrested, the sheriff said.
An officer with Lake Correctional Institution, Keith Nieves, 24 of Orlando, was also arrested after trying to have sex with a prostitute who was an undercover detective, according to the sheriff's office.
"He's in the jail as a jail bird like the jail birds he watches," Mr Judd said.
He added that two victims of sex trafficking had been discovered during the operation, and they believed there could be more.
Cartersville Police Department said in a statement that Mr DiPrima had resigned after being placed on administrative leave.
Comment: More on the bust from the Daily Wire:
A Florida sheriff said that his department "always" caught Disney employees during undercover operations, while revealing the results of a week-long investigation into human trafficking.See also:
The large investigation, known as "Fall Haul 2," was spearheaded by the Polk County Police Department and involved a week-long sting operation in central Florida that netted over 150 arrests.
"Our goal is to identify victims, offer them help, and arrest those who are fueling the exploitation of human beings (Johns) and those profiting from the exploitation of human beings. Prostitution is not a victimless crime - it results in exploitation, disease, dysfunction, drug and alcohol addiction, violence, and broken families," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement.
People from Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New York, California, North Carolina, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Arizona were all arrested during the undercover operation. Notable arrests included a Disney bellhop, a Georgia police deputy chief, and a high school physical education teacher.
The Disney employee, 57-year-old Guillermo Perez, was arrested for soliciting a prostitute. Perez is a bellhop for Disney's Coronado Springs Resort. While showing Perez's photo while at the press conference, Judd suggested he was not surprised to have arrested a Disney employee.
"Now, where would we be with an undercover operation and no Disney employees?" he said. "Oh yes, we always have Disney employees."
Also arrested was an independent photographer who the sheriff's department said is occasionally "contracted by Disney."
- Dozens of Disney employees have been arrested for child sex crimes
- Christopher Rufo reveals that Disney has a MASSIVE pedophile problem
- Disney employees busted in child trafficking sting just days after corporation opposed anti-grooming law
- Three Walt Disney World cast members among 17 busted in predatory child sex sting operation
- Disney World employees among 16 men arrested in child pornography sting
- Former senior Disney executive sentenced to 7 years in prison for raping 7-year-old girl
- 17 people were busted in a child pornography sting in Florida. 2 of them were Disney employees
